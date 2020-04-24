What nationality is Mila Kunis?

Mila Kunis is a heroine of pop culture, as well as an actress beloved. She has worked in a wide variety of roles, comedy and even tried the drama over the years, and is probably best known for her role of Jackie on That ’70s Show, as well as for his work off-voice in the comedy series animated. Family Guy.

The path of Kunis to fame was anything but traditional, and she lived a childhood that many would consider incredibly difficult.

Where is born Mila Kunis?

Mila Kunis | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Mila Kunis was born under the name of Milena Markovna Kunis in August, 1983 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, USSR. Neither of his parents was involved in the arts – his mother, Elvira Kunis, working as a physics teacher and her father, Mark Kunis, earned his living as a mechanical engineer.

During the first years of her life, Kunis and her family have lived happily in his country of origin until their move to California in 1991, when Kunis was eleven years old. His parents had decided to relocate in order to give Kunis and her older brother a better life and gave up good jobs when they move to Los Angeles.

Later, Kunis revealed that her parents had in fact known a anti-semitism rampant when they lived in the former soviet Union and that the religious intolerance which they suffered, there was one of the reasons why they had decided to relocate to the United States. Kunis has admitted: “my parents went through hell and back.

They came to America with suitcases and $ 250, and that is all. “Kunis did not know a word of English when they arrived in California and began acting classes in order to learn the language. Fortunately, Kunis has been a quick study and has learned English quickly – these days, she even dreams in English”.

How Mila Kunis she started to play?

Once she started taking classes as an actress, Kunis found herself attracted to the profession of an actor. In the early 90’s, Kunis has made a series of tv ads, including one for products Lisa Frank.

Kunis began to audition for television shows and has landed roles in popular shows such as Baywatch and Days of Our Lives. In 1998, Kunis won the role of Jackie on That ’70s Show, a part for which she was several years too young to legally. Kunis would continue to appear in the show for eight seasons, during which period it has continued to gain in popularity, working on other projects in television and film all the time.

Over the next decade, Kunis has starred in hit films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Max Payne, The Book of Eli, Black Swan and Friends with Benefits. Then she walked out with superstars like Macaulay Culkin, she finally started a family with her co-star of That’s 70’s Show Ashton Kutcher. The two were married in 2015 and have two children together.

Mila Kunis always speaks Russian

While Mila Kunis seems to be entirely american, it had never quite left his Ukrainian roots. Even if they dream in English, she still speaks fluent Russian.

During the press tour of her movie with Justin Timberlake, Friends with Benefits, she even defended Timberlake in Russian against an aggressive journalist who asked why Timberlake chose to act rather than stay exclusively in the music industry.

While Kunis and her husband keep their children away from the spotlight, there is no doubt that she wishes to pass on his legacy to his two young children. In 2013, Kunis revealed that she foresaw that his children speak Russian, and that she even wanted to go in a Russian school.

She has come a long way over the course of his career, but Kunis always try to keep things close to home. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all the latest news of Mila Kunis!