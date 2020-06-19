What Netflix you reserve for July (News 2020)

With containment, one would almost forget that the summer was there ! Only certainty that you’re at work or at the edge of the pool, Netflix will always be there to support you and offer you a maximum of entertainment !

If news of the month of July are announced at the dropper, we already know that the world is going to be rocked by the legendary saga of horror “Ju-On”. Event other than Netflix, the movie the Old Guard will everyone KO on July 10, with a history of brutal and packed with action that demonstrates that living forever is not a trivial matter.

This will also be the opportunity to join our dysfunctional family favourite in the second episode as expected from The Umbrella Academy.

On the 1st of July

The investigations extraordinary (documentary)

Izombie – Season 4

Has the bullet proof

Mickey Blue Eyes

Friday the 13th : chapter 3

War Game

Teen Titans Go!

The concert

SAO (anime)

Adú

Sagan

Gran Torino

Under the sun of Riccione

Tell him yes !

On July 2,

Warrior Nun – Season 1

Mystic pop-up bar

On July 3,

Ju-On : Origins

[email protected]

The babysitter – Season 1

The girls from phone – to-last episodes of season 5

On July 5,

Suits – Season 8 (Part A)

A class of its own

On July 6,

Mom

The book of Henry

On July 8,

Stateless

On July 9,

Japan Sinks : 2020

The protector of Istanbul – Season 4

On July 10,

The Old Guard (with Charlize Theron)

Dating Around Brazil – Season 1

July 15,

Violet Evergarden : Eternity and the doll of memories automatic

On July 16,

Fatal encounter

On July 17,

Cursed – Season 1

On the 21st of July

How to sell drugs online (Fast) – 2 Season

On the 24th of July

The Kissing Booth 2

An offering to the storm

July 31,

The Umbrella Academy – Season 2