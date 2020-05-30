What Netflix you reserve for July

With containment, one would almost forget that the summer was there ! Only certainty that you are at work or on the edge of the pool, Netflix will always be there to support you and offer you a maximum of entertainment !

If news of the month of July are announced at the dropper, we already know that the world is going to be rocked by the legendary saga of horror “Ju-On”. Event other than Netflix, the movie the Old Guard will everyone KO on July 10, with a history of brutal and packed with action that demonstrates that living forever is not a trivial matter.

This will also be the opportunity to join our dysfunctional family favourite in the second episode as expected from The Umbrella Academy.

On the 1st of July

The investigations extraordinary (documentary)

On July 3,

Ju-On : Origins

The babysitter – Season 1

The girls from phone – to-last episodes of season 5

On July 8,

Stateless

On July 9,

Japan Sinks : 2020

On July 10,

The Old Guard (with Charlize Theron)

July 31,

The Umbrella Academy – Season 2