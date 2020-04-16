What new team? “Chucky” Lozano would follow the steps of “Chicharito” Hernández

Italian newspapers reported that the striker of Napoli could be a part of an exchange between your club and West Ham United

Everything seems to indicate that the output of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano Napoli is imminent, with the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso to the bench, the mexican has been virtually deleted from the computer, so the best option for both parties could be the game of the front.

And in that tenor are already speculating on the fate of the “Chucky” numerous publications in Italian, one of them was the diary Cronache di Napolithat claims that Lozano could go to West Ham as a subject of redemption by Felipe Anderson.

⚽️: The Italian newspaper Cronache di Napoli reported that mexico’s Hirving Lozano could play in the Premier League the team West Ham in the next season, as the Naples of the Series is interested in purchasing Philip Anderson of the Martilleros, so…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/WfFqxdwUMH — José Juan Vázquez (@josejuanvazkez) April 15, 2020

Unlike Lozano, Anderson yes it is in the interest of the DT of Napoli, despite the fact that, like the mexican, is not going through its best moment, which would open the doors of both teams for a change of scenery could favorecerle both the players and to the clubs.

The brazilian is valued at approximately $52 million dollars, while Napoli paid for the aztec $41 million dollars. The difference is quite, so that in the event of the movement, the Napoli would have to provide the difference in cash or with another additional player.

Rumour has it Napoli and Atletico Madrid have Felipe Anderson as a transfer target. Bit of research shows Napoli want to offload Hirving Lozano (already) and Atletico have been unhappy with Thomas Lemar since I’ve arrived. I can see us demanding a lot for Anderson, os, swap deal? pic.twitter.com/6oxw6owGMw — Club. West Ham (@ClubdeWestHam) April 13, 2020

In this way, Hirving would be following in the footsteps of Hernandez, as the now player THE Galaxy he defended the t-shirt of the Hammers between 2017 and 2019.

⚽️🇲🇽 Give the title to Chicharito at West Ham and makes a goal. May it be the start of a great season for him. pic.twitter.com/J68GkXZEmd — Jesus Bernal (@Jesus_Bernal) August 17, 2019

It is worth mentioning that the Everton of England and Atletico Madrid are the other teams that have shown interest in acquiring the services of the “Chucky, so there are two options latent for the future of mexico.