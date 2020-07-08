What position has won the most Mvp of all time ?

With time, the needs of change in the NBA when a team aims for excellence. Sometimes, it is necessary to a meneur dominantand other times, it is better to have an outside to do anything. But in the story, what position has been, in general, the more prestigious ? To get an idea, here is the distribution of the values of MVP by position. Honestly, there is no debate…

Leader : 11 title of MVP

(credit : DR)

The winners : Bob Cousy, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson (3), Steve Nash (2), Derrick Rose, Stephen Curry (2), Russell Westbrook

The guard is currently the largest in the league. In fact, it is hard to think of a team without a post 1. But in the history, this, obviously, has not always been the case, because to the surprise of all, this post only has 11 titles of MVP at all. The main reason may be that they have often been with the purpose of making others better, even if it means sacrificing their personal stats.

Rear : 8 titles of MVP

(credit : OpenCourt / DR)

The winners : Michael Jordan (5), Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, James Harden

There are only 4 to have laid hands on the individual trophy, the most prestigious… Michael Jordan has done so 5 times, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryantand James Harden once. This is paradoxical, since two of the best players in the history, were back, but this post is the one that counts at least MVP in the history…

Winger : 9 titles MVP

(credit : Bleacher Report / DR)

The winners : Julius Erving, Larry Bird (3), LeBron James (4), Kevin Durant

Again, there are only 4 of you have been chosen MVP of the… The wingers can clearly thanks Larry Bird and LeBron James, which count for 7 of the 9 MVP for cattle in the post. And this figure should not move so early as at the present time, no post 3 seems to really be able to win this title, if it is not Kawhi Leonard.

Winger fort : 11 title of MVP

(credit : The Boston Globe/DR)

The winners : Bob Pettit (2), Bob McAdoo, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone (2), Tim Duncan (2), Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Giannis Antetokounmpo

This can be the big surprise of this ranking. The wingers are strong are the ones that speak the least, and yet, they have the same number of coronations of the leaders, often put in the light. The posts 4 are often the roles of the players, but when they shine, they do not mean. Charles Barkley, Kevin GarnettTim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki… The MVP of the legendary are legion. And with Giannis Antetokounmpothis post is going to continue to gain in prestige in the coming years.

Pivot : 25 titles of MVP

(credit : Focus on Sport/DR)

The winners : Bill Russell (5), Wilt Chamberlain (4), Wes Unseld, Willis Reed, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), Dave Cowens, Bill Walton, Moses Malone (3), Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Shaquille O’neal

Until the beginning of the years 2000′, the pivots were the most important players in the field. The test with these 25 titles, MVP of the won ! If Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, representing the 15, coronations, other names stand out, including Shaquille O’nealthat would have deserved to be a winner. Unfortunately, since the beginning of the 21st century, not a single article 5 has not been rewarded… today, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid seems to be the only hope.

Read also : The 10 players with the most MVP, SR, and the Final merged

Even without a single winner in the last 20 years, the pivots are still proudly on top of the other posts ! Behind, ends strong seem to still be in a good position to fill the void.