What programs to watch ? The top 3 (totally subjective) Stephanie

Even if the time is déconfinement, not a question of finding our life so far. Sorties, restos and aperitifs on the terrace with friends or family will still have to wait. So, my exploration of the programs available in replay or at the request continues. After the tops are totally subjective, Anne, Julien, François, Jade, of Gwenola or Thomas, so here is mine. And as for me, I discovered a very good series, have rediscovered another, and am enquillée several episodes of improvement programs of any kind… my little guilty pleasure !

American Crime Story : OJ Simpson (Netflix)

Yes, yes, the adaptation of the OJ Simpson (imprisoned for other offenses) is not strictly speaking a novelty, and I know that one has made of the funds at the time of its release in 2016, however, the fan series court that I had always wanted to see but never find the opportunity or the time. The containment shall have at least had the advantage of filling this gap.

Adapted from the blaring OJ Simpson, former idol black american football converted into other in the comedy (he has played with Paul Newman and Steve McQueen in The towering inferno, who is not the greatest movie) is accused of the murders of his ex-girlfriend and her friend in 1994, the series follows this fact various infamous, of the discovery of the body until the verdict. And even if one knows the outcome of this resounding

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

