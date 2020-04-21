What rating deserves John Elway to the front of the drafts of the Broncos?

ENGLEWOOD — this year will be the tenth NFL draft John Elway as the principal in charge of the decision making of american football for the Denver Broncos. The decade of Elway at the helm has seen historical highs, culminating in the victory of the Super Bowl 50, but it also falls in the form of the current drought of four years of postseason of the organization.

We are going to review each draft, looking at the good, the not so good and what could have been:

2011

The best selection: The linebacker chosen in the second round overall, Von Miller, who has just been named one of the eight selections with one accord the Team of the Decade of the 2010s, remains the best choice of the mandate of Elway.

The sum of the parts: It was a quality group in the first year of Elway in the position. Three players (lineman offensive Orlando Franklin, the wing closed Julius Thomas and linebacker Nate Irving started in the Super Bowl XLVIII three seasons later and one-quarter (safety Rahim Moore) would have done if it had not been injured.

And… what would have happened if: The Broncos did not have a selection in the fifth round that year, but Seattle itself and the Seahawks were cornerback Richard Sherman at No. 154 overall. And Sherman certainly had a prominent role in eliminating the offense of the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

2012

The best selection: The defensive end Derek Wolfe, selected in the second round, has been continuously accredited by Miller “for many of my catches”.

The sum of the parts: The Broncos had three potential holders defensive in this group: Wolfe, linebacker Danny Trevathan and defensive tackle Malik Jackson. Jackson and Trevathan, taken in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively, made the third day out outstanding.

And… what would have happened if: The Broncos took center Philip Blake in the round no. 108 overall (fourth round) and never played a match for the team. Four selections later, the Cardinals took offensive tackle Bobby Massie.

2013

The best selection: The defensive tackle Sylvester Williams, selected No. 28 overall, started 48 games in four seasons with the Broncos. However, the team always waited for a little more of him and not re sign Williams after the season 2016.

The sum of the parts: After Williams, the Broncos did not take out a lot of the group. Only Williams and cornerback Kayvon Webster became regular, and four of the players (defensive end Quanterus Smith, receiver Tavarres King, offensive tackle Vinston Painter and quarterback Zac Dysert) not started a game. King, in fact, did not end his first training camp before his release.

And… what would have happened if: The Broncos took the runner Montee Ball in the second round, No. 58 overall, but the problems off the field, limited it to two seasons with the Broncos. Five selections after Ball was elected, the Chiefs were selected as the wing closed to Travis Kelce.

2014

The best selection: Center Matt Paradis, a recruit of the sixth round, he had a streak of three seasons in which he participated in every play of the offensive. Had 57 beginning in four seasons.

The sum of the parts: Solid group in general, only that the Broncos are not clung to them; Paradis, the guard Michael Schofield receiver Cody Latimer and cornerback Bradley Roby have started parties in another place.

And… what would have happened if: The Broncos selected Latimer in the second round, No. 56 overall, and never engaged with quarterback Peyton Manning. Six picks later the New England Patriots selected the quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in what would be a position of need for the Broncos two seasons later.

2015

The best selection: quarterback Trevor Siemian. The recruits of the sixth round, won the position holder two times in his three years with the team, before being traded in 2018.

The sum of the parts: The chosen in the first round, Shane Ray, not flourished, as the owner is consistent and only one of the nine selected players remains with the team: the wing closed Jeff Heuerman.

And… what would have happened if: The Broncos were selected to the guard Max Garcia, a future holder, in the fourth round (133° general). Four steps down, the defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was selected by the Falcons, a selection Pro Bowl in 2019.

Paxton Lynch will be remembered as one of the great fiascoes in the position of quarterback in the first round of the draft. AP Photo

2016

The best selection: By apabulladora distance, the safety Justin Simmons in the third round (98° global).

The sum of the parts: Will always be remembered for the four beginnings of Paxton Lynch before being released, but Simmons, the guard Connor McGovern, the defensive end Adam Gotsis, fullback Andy Janovich, the runner, Devontae Booker and the safety Will Parks started games for teams that failed to make the playoffs.

And… what would have happened if: The Broncos trade up to take Lynch in the No. 26 overall, but eight selections later, there was a streak in which the linebacker Jaylon Smith, the wing closed Hunter Henry, linebacker Myles Jack and defensive lineman Chris Jones were in contiguous selections.

2017

The best selection: A testimony to the difficulties of the group in general, but the left tackle Garett Bolles is the sole holder consisting of the group.

The sum of the parts: The weakest of the tenure of Elway. Five of the eight selected players no longer are with the team and Bolles has led the league in penalties for holding in each of his three seasons.

And… what would have happened if: There are to choose from, but three selections after Bolles, the Giants took the wing closed Evan Engram; seven selections after Bolles, the Bills took cornerback Tre’Davious White; and 10 picks after Bolles, the Steelers took linebacker T. J. Watt.

2018

The best selection: Courtland Sutton, who is now the wide receiver’s primary team and comes from his first season of 1,000 yards, was taken in the second round with the No. 40 overall.

The sum of the parts: The return of Bradley Chubb of your injury ACL will raise a lot the curriculum of the class, but the wing closed Jake Butt is still struggling to overcome the knee injuries and the players of the third day of this draft that are still in the template (linebacker Josey Jewell, the receiver DaeSean Hamilton, and the wing closed Troy Fumagalli) face a struggle for game time.

And… what would have happened if: The Broncos were runner Royce Freeman in the third round, No. 71 overall, but 10 picks later the Dallas Cowboys selected receiver Michael Gallup, of Colorado State, who had a season for 1,107 yards in 2019.

2019

The best selection: It is very soon, but in terms of the season, all of their rookies was the guard Dalton Risner, who was selected in the second round with the No. 41 overall.

The sum of the parts: The Broncos have a great potential Risner, the quarterback Drew Lock, the wing closed Noah Fant and the defensive end Dre’Mont Jones all with the possibility of prominent roles.

And… what would have happened if: The Broncos have been redeemed back in the sixth round to select the receiver Juwann Winfree while the Titans were at the linebacker David Long with the next selection. Long played primarily on special teams last season, but had flashes of potential with eight tackles and a fumble forced against the Chiefs in the regular season, and then had two tackles for loss in the Game for the AFC Championship against Kansas City.