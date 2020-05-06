what really happened between them ?

Several years ago, Rihanna and Jay-Z have collaborated. To the point where Beyoncé would have been jealous of Riri. But is it really past ?

Has there been something between Rihanna and Jay-Z ? This was the rumor for a little while. At the point where Queen B would have pulled out the claws and showed that she was jealous… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

This is a time that has not heard of the famous triangle RihannaJay-Z and Beyoncé. If the husband of the Queen has the reputation of being fickle, his wife would have been jealous of the star of Barbados.

In fact, Jay-Z has helped build the notoriety of his former protégé, Rihanna. And the two musicians at the time were rather close, especially when Huey continued the tour.

Since then, the two artists are no longer quite so buddy-buddy as before. That said, both have done a promise of a gift importantat the time of the Covid-19.

But Beyoncé had she reason to be jealous of the singer ? A new documentary featuring Rihanna feature could put us on the scent.

Amazon will soon unveil an all-new docu, dedicated to the life of the singer of the caribbean.

Rihanna: the docu on it could reveal more about the end of his friendship with Jay-Z

If this docu could teach us more on the next album of Riri, we should also learn more about this case. That’s not a problem !

Rihanna: Volume One, should therefore give an overview of the private life and pro of Rihannaand , according to its director, Peter Berg. Including this dark affair between Jay-Z and his protégée.

According to the documentary, the Huey would still be in her throat an act of Jay-Z And it seems to not to be a history of coucherie…

The latter would then leaked his album ANTI, to promote that of his wife. Thus, the producer didn’t want Huey to do the shade to Beyoncé. A hard blow to swallow, for Rihanna.

If Tidal says that the album has leaked due to a system error, it is possible, therefore, that it has had an impact on their friendship. Big well done to Beyoncéwho is ready for a rivalry with Rihanna.

