Each tale supplies an opportunity to experience the life of a various relative with tales varying from the very early 1900s to today day. The gameplay and also tone of the tales are as differed as the member of the family themselves. The just constants are that each is played from a first-person viewpoint which each tale finishes with that said relative’s fatality. It’s a video game regarding what it seems like to be humbled and also amazed by the huge and also unknowable globe around us.

