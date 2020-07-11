What seems to be the Father of Fouras in the foreign versions ? (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

By
Kim Lee
-
0
16


On the occasion of the opening of the 31st season of Fort Boyard this evening on France 2, a small summary in pictures of the character of the Father Fouras over the world.

France 2 soft tonight in the season 31 Fort Boyard, a successful game that has had multiple versions throughout the world. A character returns in most of them, he is the Father of Fouras. If certain adaptations are inspired by the cult figure of the French version, in other countries, it has absolutely nothing to do with the image of the old hermit on the top of your viewpoint… we invite you to discover in the pictures of the Parents of Fouras from all over the world…

Sarah Ibri

