What series start this week ? Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Space Force, Ramy, Love Life and more

















We come to the end of the month of may, which means that the regular season concludes, but this is only the beginning for HBO Max. Yes, a new streaming service opens its doors… one more !

Despite the title, HBO, Max, is a platform Warner, who will not provide that series from HBO. Anyway, the first is Love Lifea rom-com with Anna Kendrick. A new series Looney Toons made his debut.

Of course Netflix is never at rest and put this week online Space Forcea comedy with Steve Carrell. Hulu bids farewell to Mrs America and will the season 2 of Ramy. Defending Jacob also ends on AppleTV+ that launches an animation series, Central Park.

Finally, ABC airs finally the ultimate season Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD that, like the previous one, will have 13 episodes.

As a rough guide, if you don’t want to miss anything, you can follow the calendar of the series in the US and UK, which is updated every week. To finish, you can also find our calendar of broadcasts in French, and don’t forget to regularly check our summary of the cancellations and renewals to keep up with the news.

Novelties & returns

Monday, may 25,

Barkskins (season 1 – Nat Geo)

Wednesday, may 27

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (season 7 – ABC)

Love Life (season 1 – HBO Max)

We Hunt Together (season 1 – Alibi)

American Soul (season 2 – BET)

Thursday, may 28,

The First Team (season 1 – BBC Two)

Friday, may 29

Ramy (season 2 – Hulu)

Central Park (season 1 – Apple TV+)

Space Force (season 1 – Netflix)

And this ends this week :

Wednesday, may 27

Mrs. America (mini – Hulu)

Thursday, may 28,

The Good Fight (season 4 – CBS All Access)

Siren (season 3 –Freeform)

Friday, may 29

Defending Jacob (season 1 – AppleTV+)

Sunday, may 31,

Killing Eve (season 3 – BBC America)

Vida (season 3 –Starz)

Rick & Morty (season 4 – Adult Swim)

