What series start this week ? The Last Kingdom, Penny Dreadful, The Casa de las Flores, Defending Jacob, and more

















This week, we will say our goodbyes to several of the series. For the second time, Will & Grace has the right to a final. It should, however, be the last. Homeland also arrives at its final conclusion, just as God Friended Them To Me on CBS after only two seasons. Empire withdraws with a final improvised, maybe she will have the opportunity to come back with a telefilm of conclusion next year, but nothing is official for the moment. The mini-series The Plot Against America and Little Fires Everywhere conclude. Finally, Casa de las Flores is back for its last batch of episodes.

At the level of product launches, we have Penny Dreadful: City of Angels which comes from the same writer as the original series, but takes us this time to Los Angeles in the 30’s with new characters. The Last Kingdom returns with its season 4 on Netflix, while Apple TV+ offers Defending Jacob with Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery who seek to protect their son accused of murder.

At the level of british tv, Sky Atlantic is launching Gangs of London Gareth Evans (The Raid), in which Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders plays a gangster modern. The adaptation of Normal People arrives on BBC Three, while BBC One has a new cop with Marc Warren in Van Der Valk. Finally, Ricky Gervais comes back on Netflix on season 2 of After Life.

As a rough guide, if you don’t want to miss anything, you can follow the calendar of the series in the US and UK, which is updated every week. To finish, you can also find our calendar of broadcasts in French, and don’t forget to regularly check our summary of the cancellations and renewals to keep up with the news.

Novelties & returns

Monday, April 20,

The Midnight Gospel (season 1 – Netflix)

Thursday, April 23,

Casa de las Flores (season 3 – Netflix)

Gangs of London (season 1 – Sky Atlantic)

Friday, April 24,

After Life (saison 2 – Netflix)

Love 101 (season 1 – Netflix)

Defending Jacob (season 1 – Apple TV+)

Sunday, April 26

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (season 1 – Showtime)

Vida (season 3 – Starz)

The Last Kingdom (season 4 – Netflix)

Normal People (season 1 – BBC Three)

Van Der Valk (season 1 – BBC One)

And this ends this week :

Monday, April 20,

The Plot Against America (mini – HBO)

Better Call Saul (season 5 – AMC)

Tuesday, April 21,

Empire (season 6 – Fox)

Wednesday, April 22,

Little Fires Everywhere (mini – Hulu)

Boomerang (season 2 – BET)

Sistas (season 1 – BET)

Kate & Koji (season 1 – ITV)

Hitmen (season 1 – Sky One)

Thursday, April 23,

Superstore (season 5 – NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season 7 – NBC)

Will & Grace (season 11 – NBC)

Law & Order: SVU (season 21 – NBC)

Sunday, April 26

God friended them to Me (saison 2 – CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (season 11 – CBS)

When Calls The Heart (season 7 – Hallmark)

Homeland (season 8 – Showtime)

Trigonometry (season 1 – BBC Two)

