what she accuses the royal family

The life of the duchess has not always been easy for Meghan Markle. If the mother has been able to rely at all times on a loving husband, she doesn’t seem to maintain a positive image of the family of her husband. According to the Sun, the girlfriend of prince Harry believed that the Crown would have intervened to force his closest friends to keep silent, even as the actress was attacked from all sides in the tabloids. These revelations emerged from the trial, which is opposed to the present of the mother of the young Archie to an English publisher.

Meghan Markle has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited, in which the tabloid Daily Mail belongs to. The newspaper is accused of having made public the content of a handwritten note addressed in 2018 by the duchess to his father, Thomas Markle. The evocation of this period in the documents submitted to the justice, the wife of prince Harry considers not to have been “protected” in the time that the “institution” which represents the royal family. It thus ensures that you have not been able to defend themselves freely in the face of false accusations, of which he was the object, the Crown, and prefer not to be splashed by this case.

A complicated period

In the complaint filed with the justice, Meghan Markle describes the “tremendous emotional distress” that resulted in the incessant media coverage of support. In the years following his arrival to the royal family, the American has been one of the main objectives of the English press, the tabloids

