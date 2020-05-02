But what shows is wearing Sean Connery in James Bond ? “The watch is the most important element of the wardrobe of a character. She helps to dress and informs, at the same time, the public,” says Jeanne Yang, stylist to the celebrities. Yang is working with people like Robert Downey, Jr. and Jason Momoa, and a part of his job is to guide them skillfully to the greatest classics. (Or the parts that appear to have been looted from a vault of Area 51, if it is this that is looking for a customer). Work in Hollywood and play matchmaker between the celebrity and the watch allows Yang to know the power that a watch can be for the stars and the films. James Bond, for instance, requires a watch that could accompany him during his fights, when he dives into the ocean, when he walks around on the beach with Ursula Andress, but also when he has to don a tuxedo – the Rolex Submariner is suitable to each one of these occasions.

Ever since Sean Connery wore the Rolex Submariner in 1962, the reference 6538 has become a must for collectors who hope to be able to enjoy a bit of the sweetness as well as inimitable 007. The distinctive quality of the 6538 is his great crown – the button on the right side of the watch, as well as the lack of a crown guard that surrounds and generally protects the winding mechanism. Better than any other specific characteristic : it is the very first watch 007 never reach, and it is therefore known as the Bond Submariner. “More recently, Daniel Craig has worn Omegas, but in the first Bond, Sean Connery wore this crazy Rolex Submariner”, explains Yang. “When you think of the different gadgets that make up the character of 007, this is the car that starts to pull, and which has an eject button that comes to mind. Necessarily then, he will have to wear the most exquisite and the most beautiful watch that either – it must also be able to keep the wrist when he jumps in the ocean. This must be a watch versatile : it must be able to wear it with a bathing suit and with a tuxedo. The Submariner is the watch perfect for it.”

Via GQ US.