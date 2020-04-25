What son of the coach of the Titans, captured in the bathroom during the NFL Draft?

After that Titans selected the tackle, Isaiah Wilsonon the day ‘1’ of the draft of the NFL, Mike Vrabelhead coach of the team Tennesseeexplained the comic moment that was experienced in the choice, where their sons ‘dominated the cameras’, because the scene was from costumes to someone caught in the ‘bathroom’.

Many general managers and coaches of the NFL made their children appear with them on camera from his home while the teams were performing selections in the opening night of a draft more unusual during the pandemic Coronavirus.

The scene behind the coach Titans, Mike Vrabelwas the Thursday, with a teenager dressed as a superhero, another in one of the old shirts Pro Bowl of his father, and someone who apparently was in the bathroom; so the coach had to explain the peculiar time.

“It has been a long quarantine over here, man. We have a lot of ‘children’ aged 19 and 18 years, and, you know, are crazy. And again, they saw all the other young people as we progressed to the draft and said, well, we’ll give you our little twist. It was fun.

“In terms of the course, bathroom, Tyler I was sitting on a bar stool next to his mother, and as fate would have it, seemed to be probably something more than that. Carter and Jackson they wanted to be part of this and being behind me. Tyler did not want to have anything to do with it. Then, you know, we’ll see where it goes, Tyler and will attempt to return to Boston College here when things are fixed.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: IVAN KASANZEW WAS ADDED TO THE LOW-TUDN