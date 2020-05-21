what song was awarded best single ?

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Britney Spears … do you Have an idea of the best single of all time ? Here are a few words …

Good news for all fans of music ! The ranking of the 100 best first singles of all time was unveiled. Bet instead on Billie Eilish or Rihanna ? MCE TV you reveals it all ! And you may be surprised !

It is a moment that all lovers of music are waiting for so impatiently ! Well, yes ! The list of 100 best first singles of all time finally comes to be published by the magazine Rolling Stones.

An incredible ranking unexpected ! Since many people were counting on one of the songs of Billie Eilish top ranking.

Or even a track from Rihanna. And against all odds … This is the famous “tube Baby One More Time ” of Britney Spears who is so at the top of the rankings.

“Oh baby baby …” Oops ! You have the words in the head ! It must be said that this song has influenced all the generations since the year 2000 !

As a reminder, the title is, therefore, released in October 1998. And from the first note, it was the sensation ! Britney Spears has so aroused the emotion through his voicehis words … And her acting is very sexy in the clip.

Billie Eilish is done to steal the limelight by Britney Spears

22 years old … how fast the time goes ! Britney Spears was only 17 years old. Following the crazy success of her single, the star has become very famous in the world.

And for good reason ! Its melody is, and will forever remain etched in our memories ! It is so rare that such a song will be aging so well.

Then according to you, which celebrity will one day dethrone the starlet international ? Billie Eilish ? One thing is for sure ! The young artist proved a massive hit already !

For the moment, Billie Eilish occupies then the 66th place in the ranking. It is positioned before Kesha (98th), Tracy Chapman (93rd) and Rihanna (78th).

