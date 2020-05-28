what to expect if it recrosses Cyril Hanouna…

It all started on the 24th of April last, while Cyril Hanouna had received Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, came to talk about their film, “Seduce me if you can !” on the tray Key not at my post. That night, the host of C8 was found in the middle of a controversy that he really did not see that coming…

Always enervé against Charlize Theron

Close to his teams, he had wanted to put her at ease, she had found herself lost in the middle of the plateau, intimidated to be exposed in front of the cameras. To reassure her, Cyril Hanouna had approached her and had left a kiss on the cheek. A move date for which the woman in question has not taken umbrage. And yet, Charlize Theron was very upset.

After the scandal, Harvey Weinstein in the United States, and the launch of the movement “Me Too”, the actress was immediately unsheathed : “Oh… Wow… It was very… okay. Maybe you should ask him, next time.”

On 19 September, on the plateau of Balance for your post, Cyril Hanouna is back on the case, which continues to upset him. “She was drunk”, he let loose on the american star. And to add : “In addition, his film has taken a big prison, it’s done well for his mouth there, to Theron… I have so much nothing to type, it. She wanted to come on the show, she came over. It was a hearing shit more…”

And when its columnist, Raquel Garrido spoke : “in The United States, I have to remind you that we don’t do the bise to all the time, there is less touch”, Baba has nothing wanted to know. He tersely introduced : “she won’t come, that one. Charlize Theron, I don’t want to see her in the show. I the crazy outside !”

“Next time, I the chocolate”

Finally, the star of tv has dared to be a threat. “My teams have said to me : ‘Really, here, it is the diplomatic incident’. I got out of the show, I said : ‘You see, they would have had the chocolater’. Next time, I the chocolate”. The spokesmodel of Dior is prevented for his next stay in Paris. But not on it I want to come back in TPMP…

F. A