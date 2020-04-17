what to know before the trial ?

Ads

The star of Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp, sues the tabloid british The Sun. He accuses Dan Woottonthe editor-in-chief of the newspaper, of libel. This judicial procedure is within the scope of the dispute, which pits the actor to his ex-wife, the american actress Amber Heard.

The beginnings of a beautiful story

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are getting acquainted in 2011 on the set of Rhum Express. They share brilliantly with the poster of the comedy-drama. As transposing fiction into reality, they fall in love and live discreetly in their history. They formalize their relationship 3 years later, in 2014. Not wishing to attract attention, they are getting married very quietly in the February 2015.

The end of the idyll

While the couple seems to spin the perfect happiness, the whole world is surprised to learn the breakdown of the two lovebirds in may 2016. Their marriage lasted a little over a year. The most surprising is the pattern of domestic violence invoked by Amber to justify the termination of the relationship.

In its complaint filed against Johnny Depp in August of the same year, she declares :

“Johnny grabbed my cell phone and I threw it at the figure, hurting me in the cheek and the eye. He pulled me to my hair while I was trying to get up from the sofa. He continued yelling at me while pulling me hair and me clutching violently the face. I live in fear that Johnny to come back into my residence for me to terrorize physically and emotionally”.

These about Amber Heard have always been formally denials by Johnny Depp. The divorce will be delivered in 2017, and Amber Heard will be compensated to the tune of $ 7 million.

Complications

In April 2018, The Sun, a tabloid british property News Group Newspapers, publishes an article stating as proven, the fact that Johnny Depp has hit his ex-wife. The actor attack, therefore, the newspaper in court for libel.

Johnny Depp says that in the relationship it has maintained with Amber Heard, she was the one that was evidence of physical violence against her. In January 2020, the records of snippets of conversations dating respectively from 2015 and 2016 resurface. In the first, Amber Heard says :

“I don’t know exactly what movement was my hand, but you’re alright. I’m not injured, I did not punch, I hit him…”. In the second, Johnny Depp says : “ I’ve just been hit in the head with the p***** corner of the door …” and Amber Heard, who adds : “ I didn’t do that with the door but I really wanted to hit you”.

These recordings for the strange sow the seeds of doubt on the remarks of the heroine’s Aquaman. In his previous relationship with artist Tasya Van Ree, Amber Heard was arrested for domestic violence to his companion, what call into question the veracity of his accusations.

According to the statements of Adam Waldman, one of the lawyers of Johnny Depp, the media, TMZ, several sequences of video surveillance coupled with testimonies and affidavits to believe that Amber Heard has fully mounted the violence described by the tabloid ” The Sun “.

The lawsuit between Johnny Depp and The Sun

The trial against The Sun and its editor-in-chief Dan Wootton was supposed to open on Monday March 23, 2020. However, judge Andrew Nicole was pushed to a later date for the following reasons :

the risks of contamination associated with the epidemic coronavirus 2019 ;

the limitations of travel between the United States and France where, respectively, are Amber Heard and Johnny Depp currently ;

the containment staff of two lawyers of Johnny Depp suspected of being affected by the disease.

This case, therefore, has not finished to surprise ! Hopefully the trial will shed light on what really happened between the two stars.

