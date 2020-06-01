What to watch on tv Monday?

MONTREAL – In this confinement period, here are some suggestions of shows and movies to watch on tv on French-language channels on Monday 1st June.

“Houses self-sufficient”

Adventurers to brave the wilderness to build houses unique and self-sufficient in remote areas. This Monday, we meet the Busby’s, entrepreneurs and globetrotteurs, who already live in complete autonomy, and who want to build a mini-house self-sufficient in north-western Montana, as well as Joe Donovan, who has found the perfect location to establish a base camp and erect a hut in straw bales. Monday, 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., CASA.

“Light on… Claude Poirier”

Great video dedicated to the life and career of the reporter Claude Poirier. This passionate police affairs stands out since the 1960s as a mediator and negotiator, with the confidence that it has had on crime. Monday, 16 h, ICI Radio-Canada Télé.

“Dave Morissette – The real hero”

Replay of this documentary series with Dave Morissette, who share in the journey on his bicycle from Saint-Basile-le-Grand until his hometown natal, Baie-Comeau. On the road 800 kilometers, he meets people who make a difference by their kindness in the lives of others. This week, our athlete with a big heart is in Forestville and takes the full extent of the meaning of the word “solidarity”. Monday, 17: 30, ME AND CO.

“Girls bike”

From the Maritimes to the West coast, the actress Catherine David gathering of women motorcyclists passionate in this documentary series, original. This Monday, she is in Alberta and discusses with motorcyclists involved in a cause. With other girls, she then rolls up to the Badlands, offering a hook to the Horseshoe Canyon. Monday, 19 h, united States TV.

“If we loved”

Jonathan confides in one of his good friends. He finds the situation very cumbersome and difficult to manage. Fanny and Anyck organize a family dinner with their four daughters. The mixture of the two groups is a success. Jennifer and Remi are output to disk-golf. Monday, 19: 30, VAT.

“The rumor”

Yet another romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine and Mena Suvari, “The rumor” (2005) tells the story of a young woman who discovers the secrets that he was hiding his family, including the fact that his parents would have contributed to the inspiration for the 1967 film “The graduate” (“The Graduate”). Monday, 20 h, V.

“Saving private Ryan”

This classic work of war, of Steven Spielberg, who collaborated for the first time with Tom Hanks on the set of this movie-the cult, had garnered 11 academy award nominations and five statuettes at the time of its release, and has marked the american cinema by reconstitution realistic. In June 1944, a commando of american research in France, a paratrooper whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Monday, 21 h, Télé-Québec.