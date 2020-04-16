What to watch on tv on Friday?

MONTREAL – In this confinement period, here are some suggestions for programming to watch on tv on French-language channels Friday, April 10.

Animals for Easter

For the happiness of the little ones during the Easter weekend, Yoopa has selected a few films featuring animals, presented in quick succession. “The island of madness”, “The rebels of the forest” (1 and 2), “The barnyard” and “the kings of The surf” will be broadcast one after the other, in the afternoon and in the evening. Other films will be honored Saturday. Friday, 13 h, Yoopa.

“Shelter animal”

Animals are always popular on the small screen, even in times of confinement! In this episode of the fourth season, the specialists of the Centre Vétérinaire Rive-Sud are trying to save the life of a bitch victim of a traumatic head injury after falling in a ditch. The image of the face drifted off of the beast and his paw, carefully dressed you émouvra for sure. Friday, 18 h, CASA.

“Marguerite Volant”

Replay of one of our large series of the time, “Marguerite Volant”, the director Charles Binamé we offered in the fall of 1996. A young Catherine Sénart is embodied Marguerite, age 20, daughter of lord Claude Flying (Gilbert Sicotte), sentenced to exile after an assassination attempt in the context of the canadian nobility of the Eighteenth century, when king Louis XV gave up New France in the hands of the British by signing the treaty of Paris. Pascale Bussières, Pascale Montpetit, Pierre Curzi, Angèle Coutu, Benoît Brière and Michael Sapieha (in the beautiful captain James Elliot Chase) were in production. Friday, 19 h, ICI ARTV.

“The black list”

“The killer of the University of Brockton”. A popular podcast pushes the special unit to reopen an old investigation. Red asks council to Dom Wilkinson before taking an important decision. Ressler makes a discovery about the past of Katarina Rostova. Friday, 21 h, VAT.

“There’s a world to mass”

What is the link between the singer Brigitte Boisjoli, the funeral director, Louis-Simon Lamontagne, the ex-president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec Régine Laurent, and the actors Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge and Benoît McGinnis? It is this that the host, Christian Bégin will attempt to highlight to his round table, “There’s a world to mass”. Replay of an edition of may 2017. Friday, 21 h, Télé-Québec.

“The Simpsons”

Already 30 seasons to our endearing “Simpson”! Teletoon broadcasts since the beginning of April the 30th season of the classic cartoon, originally presented in 2018-2019 in the United States, in its niche, Teletoon at night. Friday, 21 h, Teletoon.

“Hunted”

With the late Paul Walker, Cameron Bright and Vera Farmiga, the movie “Hounded” (2006) tells the story of a father who finds himself involved with the mafia when his boy gives her a revolver used to kill a police officer, found in the street. Friday, 23 h, addikTV.