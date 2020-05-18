What to watch on tv on Saturday?

In this confinement period, here are some suggestions of shows and movies to watch on tv on French-language channels on Saturday 16 may.

Benoit the villagers.”

While waiting to discover the new issue of Benoit Roberge, “When Benoit is in there”, to Zest, we leave explore the small French villages of exception. In Ségur-le-Château, located on the peninsula of a loop of the river Auvézère, the facilitator meets with a family who raises a breed of pig unique. And then, to Montresor, he is gazing in front of half-timbered houses and homes semi-troglodyte.

Saturday, 8 p.m. and 8: 30, Escape.

Cinema to VAT

Devoting his Saturdays to the cinema, a VAT offers a wide range of films that will join the whole family.

In the morning, see “Mr. Yes”, with Jim Carrey, where a bank employee to be depressed begins to say yes to all proposals that it receives. To 14 h, in “Hellboy 2: the golden host”, with Selma Blair, a grumpy demon battle the prince of the elves, who wishes to take control of an army myth to annihilate humanity. “Welcome to the jungle”, with Jean-Claude Van Damme, transports us into a survival camp in the forest. The day ends with “naval Battle” (with Liam Neeson), “Contraband” (starring Mark Wahlberg) and “oblivion” (with Julianne Moore).

Saturday, from 10 a.m., VAT.

“This year”

It returns (in the replay) in 1953 in the company of the sculptor Armand Vaillancourt. Marc Labrèche and his collaborators Simon Boulerice, Émilie Perreault and Fred Savard are questioning the relevance of traditional fairy tales for children, and on the evolution of the youth revolt in the cultural works. The facilitator also meets with queen Elizabeth II and prince Philip… in his own way, of course.

Saturday, 20 h, Télé-Québec.

“Mix sound”

Martha Wainwright hosts a tv show for the first time in his career. In this new musical rendez-vous of Us TV, the singer-songwriter sharing the stage with guest artists: David Myles, Louis-Jean Cormier, Bobby Bazini, Les sœurs Boulay, Fanny Bloom, etc Benefits of the new and duos unlikely to be in the spotlight, in front of public.

Saturday, 20 h, united States TV.

“Shrek”

Good old Shrek, to this day one of the greatest successes of DreamWorks studios, is no longer the flavor of the day, but the grumpy green ogre remains a sure value when we want people loosen up, regardless of their age. He is the star of the beach “YOO+” of Yoopa this Saturday. Party deliver the princess Fiona in the company of a very energetic ass to the voice (original) Eddy Murphy, Shrek will be his lonely life to change.

Saturday, 20: 30, Yoopa.

“Memories of Brokeback Mountain”

The beautiful film from Ang Lee, winner of three Oscars, remains as moving, 15 years after its release. The late Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal are harrowing in the skin of two cowboys living on a secret intense passion of love in the 1960s.

Saturday, 21 h, Télé-Québec.

“24 / 60”: a tribute to Renée Claude

In an appointment one-off edition of the “24 / 60”, Anne-Marie Dussault traces the artist’s path of singer Renée Claude, who passed away on may 12. In the company of Stéphane Venne, who has written much for the interpreter, friend, Clémence Desrochers, and his biographer Mario Girard and another great accomplice, the facilitator Monique Giroux, we will come back on the inspiration and the artistic legacy of Renée Claude, with musical extracts and archival.

Saturday, 21: 30, HERE RDI.