What to watch on tv on Saturday?

MONTREAL | In this confinement period, here are some suggestions of shows and movies to watch on tv on the French-language channels in the Saturday, may 30.

Cinema all day

The menu of the special programming cinema of VAT this Saturday: comedy Big people 2 (10 h), where old friends (Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, etc) are trying to relive their youth away; the unforgettable Green line (14: 15), where a prison guard (Tom Hanks) befriends a death row inmate with healing powers; Men in black 2, (18 h 30) of the popular franchise starring Will Smith, the last pane Hunger Games: the revolt (20: 15), with Jennifer Lawrence, and The convoy (23: 30), with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Claire Forlani. Saturday, from 10 a.m., VAT.

Friends modern

Romantic comedy with likeable decidedly… modern, with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, who have fueled many of the rumors after having toured together in the skin of two young adults, maintaining a friendship “with benefits”, that is to say, based only on sex, but they become more and more united with the thread of the story. Saturday, 11: 40 pm, Cinépop.

The collector

Maude Guérin lent in 2002 its traits to the big screen in the famous character of the interviewer Maud Graham, heroine of novels of the writer Chrystine Brouillet. It is the deceased director, Jean Beaudin, who had adapted his sauce’s history Collector, where a serial killer (Luc Picard) collect members of his victims. Lawrence Arcouette, Yves Jacques, and Yvan Ponton were also distribution. Saturday, 13 h, ME, ET CIE.

The curse of Jonathan Plourde

Passed a little under the radar during its original broadcast in the fall of 2018, but a finalist as best drama series in the Gemini 2019, The curse of Jonathan Plourde can be reviewed now. Every time Jonathan Plourde (Félix-Antoine Duval), a young designer of 23 years old, falls in love, his conquest dies suddenly. Death strikes four young women, blow on blow. Eager to break the curse, Jonathan is committed to not fall in love anyone, but his heart starts to beat faster for another girl. With his best friend and a colleague, he goes in search of an explanation. Saturday, 13 h, VRAK.

Evening vintage with the Expos

Baseball fever continues to TVA Sports. The Montreal Expos face the San Diego Padres. On June 3, 1995, in the 10th end ahead 1-0, the pitcher of the Expos, Pedro Martinez, had still not given point or sure. To return to the mound, the pitcher of the Expos gave ultimately a double to the first hitter of the Padres, Bip Roberts. The manager Felipe Alou replaced Martinez after the double and left the field under the applause of 9,000 people. The Expos eventually won, 1-0, while reliever Mel Rojas took over. Saturday, 16 p.m., TVA Sports.

“Olympic memorabilia”

Failing to vibrate to the rhythm of the Tokyo olympic Games this summer, one has the opportunity, with this new weekly appointment, to relive exciting and memorable Games of the summer or the winter passed away, and the exploits unforgettable canadian athletes, or elsewhere. It begins with the silver medal to Jamie Salé and David Pelletier at Salt Lake City in 2002. Over the weeks, we will also revisit the prowess of Donovan Bailey, Alexandre Bilodeau and Mikaël Kingsbury, Nadia Comaneci, Gaétan Boucher, Sylvie Fréchette, Marc Gagnon, Joannie Rochette and Alexandre Despatie, among others. Saturday, 18: 30, ICI Radio-Canada Télé.

“Mix sound”

Martha Wainwright continues to orchestrate beautiful musical encounters between artists, francophone and anglophone at the legendary bar, The Marquee, Halifax. She receives this week Maggie Savoie and Matt Andersen, both from New Brunswick, as well as Dumas. Saturday, 20 h, united States TV.