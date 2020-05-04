What to watch on tv on Tuesday?

In this confinement period, here are some suggestions of shows and movies to watch on tv on French-language channels on Tuesday 5 may.

“Miss personality 2: armed and fabulous”

Less effective than the first part, but Sandra Bullock shines still by his comic talent in this sequel to “Miss personality”. It is now difficult for Gracie Hart, agent of the FBI, to operate incognito now that she has saved from a certain death, Cheryl (Heather Burns), winner of the contest “Miss USA”. The police agrees to become a spokesperson and brand image of the federal agency, but should resume service when Cheryl and emcee Stan Fields (William Shatner) are kidnapped.

Tuesday, 13: 30, VAT.

“Accident, suicide or murder?”

See or revisit the beginning of this documentary series which looks into cases of suspicious deaths. July 2008: a car accident took the lives of Betty Schirmer. Her husband, a methodist minister, had tried to avoid hitting a deer. The police are discovering, however, that the first pastor’s wife had also experienced an accidental death.

Tuesday, 15 h, ME, ET CIE.

“The fires of love”

Several are not income, last week, learning that even the immortal “Fires of love” (“The Young and the Restless”) were impacted by the pandemic COVID-19, its shoots being interrupted in the United States. CBS has suspended the broadcast of original episodes already filmed. Here, on Tuesday, fans of the “soap” will be Daniel shaken by the revelations of Daisy about the accident caused by Phyllis in 1994. Michael will receive a call from Daisy, begging him to come meet her.

Tuesday, 15: 30, VAT.

The first series of the Canadian-Nordic

The first fight of the history between the Canadiens and the Nordiques in a playoff had taken place in April 1982, and TVA Sports this week the five games of this confrontation. In the Face of the Guy Lafleur, Larry Robinson and Bob Gainey, who wore proudly the colors of Montreal, the company of Michel Bergeron was not a favorite, but had caused the surprise thanks to the performances of Daniel Bouchard in front of the goal and Dale Hunter to attack. She had won the series in overtime of the fifth and last game at the Montreal Forum.

Tuesday, 19 h, TVA Sports.

“Public writer 3”

The characters of the first two seasons of “The public writer”, television adaptation of the novel of the same title by Michel Duchesne, are back in this third chapter. Mathieu (Emmanuel Schwartz), public writer, takes the pen to assist disadvantaged people in a popular district of Montreal, listening to their ailments and find good words to express themselves. The man wrote a first novel to relate her experience, a project that is displeasing to his employer and that, quickly, pulling on Michael between two worlds: the community support and the cultural milieu. Eve Duranceau, Luc Senay, Sandrine Bisson and Louise Bombardier, among others, are the distribution.

Tuesday, 20 h, united States TV.

“Good Evening, Good Evening!”

How to Normand Brathwaite composed with the containment? The facilitator will be entrusted to Jean-Philippe Wauthier on the shelf-secure, “Hello Hello!”. There are also, amongst the guests of Tuesday, the duo Alfa Rococo in delivery, the actors Laura Lussier and Guillaume Lambert, and Mariana Mazza as a collaborator.

Tuesday, 21 h, ICI Radio-Canada Télé.

“Burst”

Suspense and politics of Brian De Palma bringing together John Travolta, Nancy Allen and John Lithgow. A customer of his is driven by his work in a mysterious case of murder, after having been a witness to an accident that claimed the life of a presidential candidate.

Tuesday, 21 h, Télé-Québec.