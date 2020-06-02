What to watch on tv Wednesday?

MONTREAL – In this confinement period, here are some suggestions of shows and movies to watch on tv on French-language channels on Wednesday 3 June.

– “Wild, the race of survival”

It is on the cordillera Royal, Bolivia, which rises to over 6000 meters of altitude, the last six competitors in the Race of survival will compete for this ultimate step. They will once again have to fight the cold, the hunger and the wrong time. A single pair will win the prize of 50 000 euros. Wednesday, 13 h, Escape.

– “The robots”

In 2035, the robots became helpers for humans. Detective Del Spooner (Will Smith) is in charge of the investigation into the murder of dr. Alfred Lanning, in which the main suspect appears to be an android. Yet, according to the laws of robotics, the robots are not endowed with the faculty to kill… Wednesday, 19: 05, Cinépop.

– “The grocery store”

Johanne Despins and Denis Gagné will be looking, this week, on the good practices of the bulk in the time of a pandemic. A growing problem here as elsewhere. They also go to the discovery of a brigade culinary online for young people, in addition to we discover a new food, the chilli Gorria. Wednesday, 19: 30, ICI Radio-Canada Télé.

– “The recruit”

Since he has decided to retrain in the police, John Nolan tries to make his place in the Los Angeles Police Department. In this 10th episode of the second season, Nolan and his team must escort a serial killer known on the scene of the crime. But arriving at the spot where she would have buried three of his victims, they will make a discovery troubling. Wednesday, 20 h, VAT.

– “The march of freedom”

In the framework of the series “The Story of Us” for National Geographic, Morgan Freeman travel around the world with the intention to better understand the concept of freedom. In different countries of the world, freedom always requires a constant struggle. Will we all be free one day as an individual and as a nation? Wednesday, 20 h, Télé-Québec.

– “Austin Powers : Secret Agent 00 Sex”

In this second film of the franchise, we are witnessing a new battle between Austin Powers and Dr. Terror (Mike Myers). The latter will decide to travel back in time to steal the mojo, the power of seduction sex, Austin Powers. Far to let it go, the secret agent is also going to go back in time to go to try to save this essential element for its survival. Wednesday, 20 h, V.

– “I hired a killer”

This new series gives a exclusive look on the dark world of contract killings. This first episode takes a look at the other hand e.g. A therapist specializing in addiction to sing one of his patients to help him find a hitman to murder her ex-husband, following a difficult divorce. Without being conscious, the patient will use an undercover officer to prevent the murder. Wednesday, 22 h, Investigation.