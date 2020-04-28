what torque was it already broken before Brad Pitt and Jenifer Aniston ?

“During my absence, my boyfriend got married, and I have never heard of him” : Return on these revelations shock that had overwhelmed Angélina Jolie in the late 90’s…

A rupture shock

In 2005, Brad Pitt indulged in the charm of Angelina Jolie, his partner in the movie poster Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Difficult to resist the busty brunette : the actor, struck by the charms of the actress, had decided to abandon his faithful wife, and star of the series Friends, Jennifer Anistonfor the adventure that was to become the mother of his children…

The specialist of the stroke of the penknife in the contract

The reputation of Angelina Jolie was already well known in Hollywood. A few years earlier, the first case, which had made the magazines people. The american actor Billy Bob Thornton, he, too, had succumbed to the temptation of Angelina Jolie on the set of the film Pushing Tin.

Engaged to Laura Dern during the filming, the actor, entranced, was ultimately never delivered on its commitment in preferring to reiterate its request with Angelina…

The actress abandoned was confiding in 1999 on the painful subject, and told in the columns ofABC news :

I left our house to go do a movie and during my absence, my boyfriend got married, and I have never heard of him.

This revelation shock had aroused anger among the fans of the actress.

After their divorce, Angelina and her first husband would have kept excellent relationships. In fact, after their separation, our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs, told a few about caring for the actor toward his ex-wife :

This is a wonderful woman who has accomplished so much. It is making committed films, regardless of their result at the box-office, she engages in what she believes deeply and I will always respect you for it.

Who will be the next conquest of Angelina Jolie ? Will he be married already ?

Case to follow.

Find out in our video and a few pictures of vintage actress…