what we know about the 3rd installment to come

The adventures of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and his band in The guardians of the galaxy 2 they are available in Disney+. But, where is the 3rd delivery, you will also be directed by James Gunn ?

After the success of the two first opus The guardians of the galaxyrespectively, in the year 2014 and 2017, which is still very little known about the arrival of a third movie. If the adventures of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and his friends is not over yet, since Disney has announced this result in their upcoming films (along with a new movie Thor or even a Black Panther 2), they take more time than planned in getting to the big screen. In effect, if the filming of this third part was initially expected to begin in 2019, the difference between the signature of the great ear, and the director James Gunn has greatly delayed the project.

Why is this 3rd installment soon to arrive ?

As the fans of Groot and Rocket worry, James Gunn has recently confirmed that work in this third installment of the Guardians of the galaxy. But they will have to take your evil in patience… In fact, after being fired by Disney, in the wake of shocking comments on Twitter, James Gunn has finally been removed from the market by the studios to resume the service. A dispute of several months between the director and Disney, which has entirely altered the original program. If the filming of this third part was initially expected to begin in 2019 for a launch in 2020, the delay accumulated by the project of today is a result. Meanwhile, James Gunn has pulled out of Marvel heroes, in participation with the competition. The american film director is at the head of the result of Suicide Squad projected on the big screen for the month of August, 2021.

What we don’t know Guardians of the galaxy 3 ?

On the 8th of February, James Gunn, very present on social networks has confirmed to a fan to be currently working on a project for Marvel. “I Marvel & DC at the same time”, he wrote. If it is in the middle of the shooting of Suicide Squad 2the famous project of Marvel can’t be other than that of Guardians of the galaxy 3. The developer may already be working on the script and pre-production of the film. For all that, he also told a fan that, contrary to rumors, the filming of the Guardians of the galaxy 3 I was not going to start there in January 2022 (maybe sooner, maybe later… who knows ?).

So that you know exactly this result ? Because actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana or Dave Bautista should be of the party, as they were very excited with the return of James Gunn at the helm of the project. “I am happy that my captain is back in control because we were in the process of panic. No one can be like James Gunn to the saga of the Guardians of the Galaxy”I was delighted that the interpreter of Gamora in 2019 to Variety.

James Gunn seems to already have a very clear idea of the direction of this third film. “If everything goes according to plan, he (this third installment of the Guardians of the galaxy, nldr) will be the conclusion of the stories that I have started in The Guardians of the Galaxy 1”recently explained to a fan through a history of Instagram. Finally, among the scarce information available at the present time, James Gunn has been entrusted with an article on the future of the original soundtrack of this sequel. Never put the song Dancing in the light of the Moon the british group, a toploader on the Flight.3, because it is too much expected by the fans… You are going to understand, the idea is to surprise and to say the least.

