What we know about the upcoming Suicide Squad – News

Since the release of Suicide Squad in 2016, rumors and announcements regarding the following are going well.

In 2017, we announced that Gavin O’connor would take the bar of achievement for The Suicide Squad.

Two years later, important changes have been announced concerning the team of this new chapter, among other things, that it is James Gunn, who will eventually be at the helm of the project. Check out the other changes here.

Several new super-villains will be introduced under the tutelage of Gunn, here’s where.

It is Monday, September 23 that the director confirmed the commencement of filming on Instagram. Details here.

Here is everything that we have been able to discover about this upcoming movie from DC Comics :

1. It is through the social networks that O’connor would have learned the news of his replacement as director.

2. Guy Ritchie and Ruben Fleischer have expressed their interest in directing the film, while Mel Gibson, Ruben Fleischer, Daniel Espinosa, and Jonathan Levine have all been in negotiations for the position.

3. Idris Elba was hired to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. Finally, it will embody a different role, in order to allow Smith to get back into the franchisein a next film.

4. It is a conflict of schedule that prevented Smith from participating in the filming.

5. Dave Bautista has expressed his interest to play a role in the film.

6. Peter Capaldi has appeared on a photo from the film set shaved head. The rumor claims that it will embody, therefore, the super-villain Hugo Strange.





Shooting stage of the film The Suicide Squad – IMDB



6. Isabela Merced was considered for the role of Ratcatcher.

7. Harley Quinn wears a red hair and black in this film, inspired by the reboot of the DC universe called The New 52.

8. James Gunn has mainly used visual effects practices in this film unlike Guardians of the Galaxy, where everything had to be done on green screen or in front of a computer.

9. In addition to the other villains mentioned above, rumour has it that the super-villains Killer Frost, Deathstroke, Mindboggler, and Bronze Tiger would also be in the film.

10. So far, here are the characters confirmed, and the actors who will play :

Margot Robbie : Harley Quinn

Jai Courtney :Captain Boomerang

John Cena : Peacemaker

David Dastmalchian : Polka-Dot Man

Sean Gunn : Weasel

Flula Borg : Javelin

Mayling Ng : Mongal

Steve Agee : King Shark

Daniela Melchior : Ratcatcher

Marisol Correa : Soldado