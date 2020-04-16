What we know about Uncharted – News

The film will be released on October 8, 2021.

Uncharted is a video game series created by the american studio Naughty Dog. Sony Pictures has long expressed his interest to make a film adaptation.

The basic story paints the portrait of Nathan Drake, with his partner, Victor Sullivan, who traverse the world in search of treasures.

Here’s what we’ve been able to find about this movie :

1. At the beginning of the project, Mark Wahlberg, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were all to be of the party, with David O. Russell at the head of the film. Since then, only Wahlberg remained.

2. Nathan Fillion, Joe Flanigan and Zachary Levi have all shown interest in the role of Nathan Drake. Finally it is Tom Holland who got it.

3. Chris Pratt was offered the role of Drake, but he refused.

4. The film’s release was scheduled for June 10, 2016 at first, but finally takes the poster on October 8, 2021.

5. Naughty Dog approached Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg multiple times to write the screenplay, but they both refused.

6. Fans have strongly expressed their interest to see the actor Brett Dalton incarnate Drake, even going so far as to create a tag on Facebook : #BrettforNate.

7. Seth Gordon, Neil Shepherd, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg, Travis Knight and David O. Russell have all donned the role of filmmaker to finally leave the adventure. It is finally Ruben Fleischer who ensures completion.

8. The film will become the first feature film production of the Sony PlayStation Production.

9. The film is based specifically on the video game Uncharted 4: A Thief”s End, the favorite of Tom Holland.

10. Mark Wahlberg stated that he had signed for a film, so if more films are made, Wahlberg will have to negotiate again.