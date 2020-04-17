What we know so far

A new original exciting to wait for in the future is the adaptation Netflix of the video game series success of The Division. Details are limited, but here’s everything we know so far about The Division.

The Division is a thriller action Netflix Original based on the video game of the same name and adapted from the screenplay, written by Rafe Judkins. The stage director is David Leitch, who recently directed Deadpool 2 and the spin-off Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw.

What is the release date of Netflix for The Division?

It is still much too early to know when we will receive The Division on Netflix.

As the production has not yet started, not to mention the beginning unlikely as the pandemic of sars coronavirus is not complete, it is more than likely that we will not see The Division that beginning 2022.

It should be noted that if Ubisoft plans to publish a third installment of the franchise of video games, there is every chance that the release date of the video game and film coincide.

What is the plot of the Division?

The Division will follow the same basic scenario as the video game on which it is based:

In the near future, a devastating virus is released on the citizens of New York on black Friday. The virus, transmitted by the paper money, kills millions of people in the city, and the few remnants of the company fell down in the chaos. A group of agents highly qualified is assigned to go to New York and save all survivors potential.

What is the status of production of The Division?

Official status of the production: in active development (Last update: 16/04/2020)

Although the film is now in active development, the production of the Division should not commence before the end of 2020 or early 2021.

It is unlikely that the filming was delayed, but it currently depends on the status of the United States, and in particular New York, by the end of 2020. Many people have unfortunately lost their lives due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress.

Ubisoft Motion Pictures will produce the feature with places of filming which will take place in New York, the same location as the video game.

Who are the actors of The Division?

At the time of writing these lines, only two of the actors have been confirmed to play in The Division, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

The roles of the two leads have not yet been confirmed.

Are you excited to see The Division on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!