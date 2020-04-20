What were the numbers of Michael Jordan, in his campaign ending with the Chicago Bulls?

The greatness of Michael Jordan within the court resulted in six titles, but also with numbers of legend with the Chicago Bulls.

This Monday begins The Last Dance, the series of Netflix with ten episodes on the last season of the astro with the Bulls.

We take this opportunity to remember what were the statistics of Her Majesty in the campaign’s final with the team of Chicago, 97-98.

The statistics of Jordan in the 97-98

The numbers in his final season with Chicago, which focuses on The Last Dance, were 28.7 points per game, 3.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

In addition, in the Playoffs of that season he scored 32.4 points per game, 5.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

At the End of 1998 before the Jazz scored an average of 33.5 points per game.

All data belong to the portal to Basketball Reference.

BR enabled in addition to a special dedicated to The Last Dance, with all your stats.

Their total numbers

Jordan won six rings of the NBA, emerging as the MVP in every Finals in which he played.

It is the fifth leading scorer in NBA history, with 32.292 points.

Recall that between 1993 and 1994 not played, is engaged to minor league baseball, in addition of his second retirement before going to the Wizards (1998-2001).

He was also Rookie of the year in the campaign 84-85, MVP in five seasons, ten times world champion scorer and nine-time member of the All Star Defensive.

He was eleven times in the quintets ideals of the NBA, and participated in 14 All-Star Game.

Lifetime averaged 30.1 points, 5.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Includes step-by the Washington Wizards in their last two years of career.

In 13 seasons with the Bulls, the total average was 31.5 points per game.

While, in two campaigns with the Wizards managed 21.2 points per game.