What will be left of us | Opinions | Le Nouvelliste

We have seen with Greta Thunberg young people want to change things, but as the old would rather change the young people. After this crisis, will we be more educated, more intelligent, more alert, or open-minded? Ask the question is to answer it. The essence of the human is to forget the pain once it is past, otherwise, how to justify that a woman wishes to give birth more than once? A type return to skiing after a broken leg? The Second world War, she prevented the Vietnam or Korea? After having seen the horror of nuclear, we have collectively decided to ban the atomic weapon? It is a rhetorical question. Most human beings do not want to understand a situation, they want to be right. The containment before Netflix does not grant the wisdom and humility of a tibetan monk and the renunciation of materiality is not in the plans of a robust economic recovery. September 11 was supposed to revolutionize our lives, it has changed the customs and the controls in the air. Certainly, some of the problems of our societies will be studied, we will wash hands more often, then perhaps a mask to protect the other to a cold season, but no more.