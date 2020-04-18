What will happen in the Liga MX after removal of ascent and descent

A few days ago, various media reported that the Ascent MX was going to disappear. Now, this Friday, Enrique Bonilla, president of the League MX, came out to report on the determinations of the assemblies of owners.
In a press conference from his home, the officer stated that the owners of the clubs of both divisions took the determination to suspend the ascent and descent for at least five seasons.
These are the points that were taken from the decision:
1) Eliminating the descent and ascent of clubsin both, it consolidates the project. This project speaks of a period of five seasons.
2) The end of the season 2019-2020 Ascent MX no champion of the division.
3) Create a format of division which will have, as one of its objectives, to be a hotbed of players, so that eliminates the rule of minors in the Liga MX starting the season 2020-2021.
The reasons given in the assemblies are many, and range from the economic to the level of the show. “The division, in recent seasons, has lost revenue, both in the rights of television and sponsorships, earnings by the box office and in esquilmos by match day, with results that are not desired”, he said Bonilla.
It all began with a letter sent by the clubs of the division de plata to seek a way out of the crisis in which they are immersed. The president pointed out that for months, there were discussions about the future of the Ascent MX, this to be able to listen to all points of view of the sectors involved.
However, the leader pointed out that the financial crisis that is living Mexico has increased the problem. “Several of the current projects are very close to bankruptcy, with the danger of disappearing because of a lack of fresh resources and with the need to cover a financial deficit annual of more than 25 million pesos, per Club, on average,” he said.
For this reason, clubs of this division requested the approval to use the Contingency Fund. Bonilla stressed that “these resources will not be sufficient” to mitigate the economic problems.
“Given this reality, what we seek, in the first place, is that Clubs comply with all contractual commitments with its staff, employees, and suppliers. As I mentioned earlier, we do not seek to eliminate sources of the work but to ensure that it meets the current comprehensive and generate new in the future”said.
To solve the economic problems of the 12 clubs that make up the Ascent MX, the owners determined 60 million pesos, spread in equal parts the teams of this division. In addition, we will deliver the Contingency Fund Neteado (minus debits on current account, transfers of players and debts in dispute).
Also consider that these clubs will continue in the new category which is to be formed. For this, each club will receive 20 million pesos per year and so “to achieve consolidate its growth and its development.”
With this looking for no player should be left without a charge when applicable. In addition, there will be new mechanisms of marketing and communication, as well as a new regulation for the rights of formation and of national transfers.