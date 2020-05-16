What would happen if Donald and Melania Trump planted ?

Couples leaders and political leaders are scrutinized and are often surrounded by rumours about their personal lives. This makes that probably the marriage between Donald and Melania Trump rather stressful. The White House has not yet witnessed the divorce of a couple during a presidential term, and a large part of the details of a possible separation would be without precedent and to the extent of the couple. Here’s what could happen if Donald and Melania Trump planted.

The couple has again been the subject of speculation insistent when Melania was finally installed in the White House in June 2018.

Reuters/Carlos Barria

Though she insisted on the fact that his son had to finish his school year in New York, the move late laPpremière american lady, more than a year after the inauguration of Donald Trump, had caused rumors about the situation of the couple.

The publication in October 2016 by the Washington Post as a cassette tape on which we hear Donald Trump saying that, thanks to his celebrity, he can “catch [les femmes] by the ch—“, as well as the connection revealed later, joining Donald Trump in payments secrets in liquid-made porn star Stormy DanielsMichael Cohen testified that they had been carried out under the direction of Donald Trump, have attracted persistent rumours about the situation of marriage of the couple.

The couple has fuelled speculation of marital problems since Melania seems to be moving away from Donald Trump, in dodging travel, arriving separately in the discourse on the state of the Union, and avoiding any mention in public of their wedding anniversary.

Donald Trump is a fervent supporter of marriage contracts, and his ancient procedures of divorce could contain allusions to his private agreement with Melania.

Ron Galella/WireImage

Donald Trump is no stranger to marriage contractsgiven his wealth, his three marriages and two divorces.

“It is a tool hard, painful, and ugly”, said Donald Trump about marriage contracts, which define requirements and benefits predetermined of a divorce. “Believe me, there is nothing funny about it. But there comes a time when you must say : ‘Sweetheart, I find you beautiful, and I would like to you deeply, but if things don’t work, this is what you can get’.”

The contracts can include money, homes, or whatever a future spouse considers sufficiently valuable to protect. They can also be modified during the course of a marriage to match the growing wealth of your spouse or of his family, and they often remain private until the terms of the contract are dealt with in the context of a divorce.

The contract of marriage of Donald Trump with his second wife, Marla Maples, was intended in large part to avoid a battle public complex as the one he experienced during his first divorce.

A copy of his prenuptial agreement with Marla Maples, obtained by the magazine Vanity Fair, shows that Donald Trump is not afraid to draw lines severe in the case of divorce, in particular, to cut the payments of child support if the child got a job or joined the army, and to prohibit his ex-spouse to publish details about their marriage.

Melania Trump has without doubt fulfilled the personal wishes of Donald Trump, who reportedly said to the reporter people Liz Smith that the negotiations were held, saying : “What is good is that it agrees with all that. She knows that I absolutely have to do.”

The terms of the divorce were likely to have been modified before the entry of Melania Trump at the White House, according to an expert in this type of business.

Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

The White House has been a way unexpected to the common life of the couple and it surely means that there has been a renegotiation of their contract of marriage initial, particularly on the side of Melania Trump.

Jacqueline Newman, managing partner and a specialist in litigation cases of divorce at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein, said that Melania Trump has probably “improved conditions” when she was on the verge of becoming the First lady because of the significant changes that she was going to live. “Regardless of the amount that it would receive, I imagine that she’s going to want a higher amount,” said Jacqueline Newman. “If they were to divorce now or after its function of president, there would be details in terms of security. There would be all sorts of things that would be very different for her as a former First lady, rather than the simple wife of Donald Trump.”

The only son of the couple, Barron, could also be integrated to the transaction.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Given that Barron was only 13 years old, while divorce agreement would include a section on the living conditions of the teenager while he was under 21 years of age. Agreements would also be concluded for split custody to his parents and to guarantee financial resources for Barron prior to his majority.

In his divorce with Ivana, Donald Trump has also been sentenced to pay approximately $ 650 000 per year (578 000 euros) support to the three children of the couple, which is what they had agreed in their marriage contract, according to the New York Times.

The divorce agreement entered into between Donald Trump and Marla Maples stated that he would alimony of $ 100 000 (89 000 euros) and Tiffany, the daughter of Marla Maples, up to his 21st birthday. The agreement also stated that the payments would cease if she got a full-time job, she was enlisted in the army, or joined the peace Corps of the United States — a body of americans to promote the peace, friendship and development.

The story suggests that there might be a First lady as a replacement.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

As the First lady is not an official position, a president may assign the role to another person, even if she is not his partner. The former presidents singles and widowers have chosen their nieces and their daughters.

The choice of Donald Trump for a First lady of a replacement would probably be his eldest daughter, Ivanka, a senior advisor to the directors and presents at many official events notable, sometimes resulting in the confusion of some. At the conference of the G20 in 2019, Ivanka has been invited to appear alongside the world leaders.

The penthouse apartment that the couple shared in the Trump Tower would be outstanding.

Official Photo of the White House by Shealah Craighead

Donald Trump would probably be responsible for providing a housing for Melania and Barron, assuming they would leave the White House after a divorce.

Since the First lady has put so much emphasis on the fact that Barron finished his school year before moving to the White House, she could say the same thing to stay in Washington until he could easily return to his school in New York.

The first lady also has some property that could be affected by an agreement. Melania has bought an apartment in the Trump Tower for 1.49 million dollars (1.32 million euros) in January 2016but we do not always know the details.

Even after the official end of their marriage, Melania Trump should probably stay silent about her life with Donald Trump, in particular, about their life in Washington.

Associated Press

Vanity Fair it was reported that the confidentiality agreement signed by Marla Maples forbade her to publish “the diaries, memoirs, letters, stories, photographs, interviews, articles, essays, reports, descriptions or representations of any nature whatsoever, with or without fiction , (or seems to relate) the details of the marriage of the two parties”.

Of any violation, he stated : “Donald Trump will suffer irreparable harm and damages in the event of a rupture.”

As she is aware of events that are more sensitive than other women to Donald Trump, Melania did not join, probably not former employees of the White House who have spoken after leaving the administration.

