what would look like Emilia Clarke in DC ?

Aquaman 2 should be out in 2022. But the fans would like a significant change. The replacement of Amber Heard for Emilia Clarke.

The fans do want more of Amber Heard in the role of Mera. If a second installment of Aquaman should be out in 2022, the cast might change ? In any case, the fans are asking for it. And why not Emilia Clarke ?

But why so much fury ? In fact, Amber Heard embodies Mera in the first Aquaman. A main role that it plays wonderfully. But the problem is his private life. The actress went out with Johnny Depp but all was not well spent.

The actress is accused of having falsified evidence in his trial with Johnny Depp. A lawsuit for defamation. A liar, so who can not play in the film DC, according to the fans of the actor. Would it then on the fifth wheel ? Rumours have been circulating in this direction.

Even better, a petition was launched by fans. What they ask to Warner Bross ? Get rid of the young woman in the sequel of the adventures. This petition garnered over 400,000 signatures !

Aquaman : Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera ?

So some fans are trying to find a replacement for Amber Head. To play the heroine of Aquaman, then they see Emilia Clarke. After having been master of dragons, become the master oceans ? A character that she embodies perfectly.

In any case, on Instagram, some enjoy the imagine in the famous suit of Mera. It is true this fan art is very convincing to me. Not that it will be sufficient to Warner Bross, but the resemblance is uncanny.

For the moment, it is not known if the actress will have to leave the shoot. Nothing is official from what we know. His trial is still ongoing, it is therefore necessary to wait a little bit, to have a final decision.

For the moment, no reliable information. But what is sure, is that Emilia Clarke would be sublime into the Mera. And then the actress has already shared a shoot with the actor of Aquaman. What could be better ? Case to follow.

