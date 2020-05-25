what you didn’t know about the sixth film of the saga

The good idea of TF1 for containment has been to offer every Tuesday night Harry Potter. Even if most viewers know by heart the adventures of the sorcerer with glasses, they were millions to rediscover these cult movies.

A certain part of the public came to her side to admire for the first time, the world created by J. K Rowling, rich in magic, new characters, twists, and magical creatures.

Today, Tuesday, may 19, the chain offers the sixth installment of the saga. Before the last two that announce and then unveil the great war, this one focuses on the discovery of the Horcruxes (the parts of the soul of Voldemort he must destroy them), the terrible plan of the dark mage on the topic of Dumbledore, and amourettes between the characters.

The episode on the least liked of the saga ?

Generally, fans of the Harry Potter books ne are not always tender with the movies. But the one that receives the most criticism is certainly the sixth installment.

It accuses him of having watered down the work of J. K Rowling, forgetting of events so crucial (the past of Voldemort in particular). Worse, while the book is of a rare density dramatic, the film prefers to focus on the loves of hero, considered very interesting by the public.

The sixth film has obviously not put any of the world agree, especially during its final shipped, then that it was a conclusion rich in emotion and revelation in the book. In other words, a real disappointment.

Voldemort as a young man by the nephew of Ralph Fiennes

Since Harry Potter and the goblet of fire, the fourth film, Ralph Fiennes embodies the terrifying dark mage. Long cape, with a notable absence of nose and body cadaveric are the components of the antagonist.

It will retain this in human form until the grand final of the saga. But in the sixth film, we are witnessing a memory of Dumbledore, the day he met the one who was then called Tom Jedusor. And the actor chosen to embody this character is Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the nephew of Ralph Fiennes.

The actor has since been the headliner of After, in which he has fallen in love with millions of teenage girls.

The music has been composed by a frenchman

Everybody knows the theme magical and enchanting Harry Potter. But now, the adventures, taking a sharp turn for the dark and dramatic, the music of the film must also evolve.

And the director has decided to trust Alexandre Desplat, that will remain the composer of the saga for the two following components.

And they were right as the soaring music of the opus are a sumptuous elegance, which hides, however, a real tension.

A film actor dies after filming

Robert Knox was thought to see his career take off in interpreting Marcus Belby in the sixth film of the franchise. If there is only a very small role, his presence at the head of a blockbuster of this caliber means a lot already.

Unfortunately, he died after filming his scenes in the film. The young man, aged barely 18 years old was stabbed to death on 24 may 2008 while trying to protect her brother who found himself in the middle of a fight at the exit of a pub.

Dumbledore had a girlfriend in the first version of the script

During the reading of the scenario, J. K Rowling was upset to see that one scene indicated that the director of Hogwarts had had an affair with a girl.

She then contacted David Yates, the director, to officially announce that Dumbledore is gay. If it was never written in black and white, she has never hidden.

When read with the whole team, she has even announced that he had had an adventure in his youth with the man who will become his enemy : Gellert Grindewald.

The more curious among you will be able to uncover this love story in Fantastic animals. The second part presents Dumbledore younger (played by Jude Law), and the next action as specified in the return on the great war between the former lovers.

A film (almost) all public

If the first three episodes of the franchise had been approved by the MPAA (the committee of censorship from the u.s.), the fourth and the fifth had to be pinned with the seal PG-13 (not recommended for minors under 13 years of age unaccompanied).

This sixth component is more likely to be shown to the children by the MPAA, which has decided to granted the seal, PG, be accompanied by parental recommended “.

