what you don’t know about the actress

Kristen Stewart is known for his role in the Twilight saga. Discover everything there is to know about the actress.

Kristen Stewart is feeling in the Twilight saga. Discover everything you need to know about the actress.

Kristen Stewart has made himself known by playing in the Twilight saga in the 2000s. The actress was put in the skin of Bella, a human who falls under the spell of a vampire, Edward.

The actress has played for several years in the saga alongside Robert Pattinson. Nevertheless, she has come a long way since the end of Twilight and the fans were able to see recently in the all-new Charlie’s Angels.

In any case, it seems that Kristen Stewart was destined to become an actress or to turn in the world of cinema. In fact, his mother, Jules oversaw scenarios. Then, his father John has worked for several years as a stage manager.

The star of Twilight has always wanted to make it known to the general public and become an actress. In effect, at the age of 9 years, the actress starred in an advertising for the brand Porshe. She was still very young, but she seemed to already have a lot of talent.

Kristen Stewart had to wear contacts for the saga !

Kristen Stewart has had to adopt the look of Bella Swan in Twilight. Thus, the actress has had to put contact lenses in order to have the brown eyes. The actress has green eyes and this does not fit with the character.

Regarding her private life, Kristen Stewart opened up about his romantic relationships. In effect, this last refuses to paste a label and it does not qualify or homosexuelle, or bisexual.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have played for several years in the lover in the saga. Nevertheless, the two stars have had a love affair. In effect, Kristen and her co-star are released together from 2008 until 2013.

Finally, the actress of Twilight knows how to do much more than play in movie roles. In fact, she has many talents and she knows how to play several musical instruments. And then, she is also very talented in the kitchen.

Tags : Charlie’s Angels Kristen Stewart – kristen stewart – Kristen Stewart 2020 – Kristen Stewart news – Kristen Stewart couple – Kristen Stewart movies – kristen stewart robert pattinson – Kristen Stewart Twilight – twilight