what you need to know the soap opera Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives)

Marc Cherry, creator of links female close in series such as Golden Girls, Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids, has chosen to separate its three heroines vibrant and endearing characters – Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste – in time-frames separate. Goodwin is BethAnn, the perfect housewife of the 1960s, whose husband is having an affair; Liu is Simone, a diva socialite who discovers her husband is gay ; and Howell-Baptiste is Taylor, who lives in an open marriage modern, but decides to bring his girlfriend Jade to her house to do a couple. At first sight, one begins to discover that someone in each timeline ends up dying, but no one has any idea of that – the whole exercise seemed to be a case of style tape-to-eye on the substance.

Each timeline is meticulously detailed, down to the tiny furniture and accessories, and the distribution is stellar. But aside from the many jokes about the murder of your husband, that is Why Women Kill was really trying to say ?

Three generations, three similar situations

How will the project BethAnn to bind secretly a friendship with the mistress of her husband, April, was he able to achieve ? Simone would she still be able to keep secret her affair with the son of his best friend Tommy ? How long did it take for Taylor to realize that bringing a third person into your marriage was probably going to upset your whole life ? Over the weeks, Why Women Kill becomes even more full of suspense, moving and very enjoyable.

Marc Cherry has done his whole career writing for the Womenbecause it includes. Each of these women are trapped in the stereotypes of the time. Each of them transcends the patterns in which it is taken to become a better version of itself. Goodwin must, in fact, wear its history on its narrow shoulders, but it is absolutely up to the task.

His BethAnn sunny breeze rarely the look of June Cleaver, even if various cracks devastate the domestic life falsely perfect that she has created. Refusing to give in to misfortune, she weaves a web of deception home that the mafia might envy, tracing the path of a happier life for her and her neighbor being abused.

The appeal of Why Women Kill transcends the hairpin bends, which would give the vertigo to a soap opera (even if those are also fun). When Simone discovers that Karl has Aids, their relationship switches instantly from a situation of conflict salacious situation-sentimental and exciting. It gets rid of his obsessions surface and becomes a true guardian of Karl, so that the two men become the relationship the more warm of the show, with the best alchemy. Professionals such as Lucy Liu and the always charming Jack Davenport gives the impression that it is easy, but when the couple prepares to make his farewells in the final, I doubt there was a dry eye on the set.

The mystery of women

The segment of Howell-Baptiste portrays the danger of open marriage : the ultimate vulnerability that you have in opening your home to another person. In the role of Jade, Alexandra Daddario moves effortlessly from the subject of lust, seductive, and without guile to the foreign malicious in the house : She sees the worst aspects of the marriage of Taylor and Eli, as his addiction and its trends in the workplace. In the role of Eli, a Reid Scott post-Veep leaves wisely the women take the front of the stage, playing the perfect scapegoat in the plan of domination of the Jade. It is, therefore, Taylor must find the means to defend his home against this intruder, thus becoming the hero of his own story.

In the end, these three women are Why Women Kill a force, a feminist in the decade that it portrays : “no one comes to rescue the three women, so they find a way to save themselves.

Without even a voice-over of Mary Alice to guide us, Marc Cherry uses a series of other devices of narratives, which change with each episode : a group of girls who turns over the decades to the comments of the neighbors, passing by the explanations of the women themselves. They help to structure each episode as chapters of scrutiny, preventing these intrigues swirling to become completely out of control, even if BethAnn collapses in the middle of the street and that Simone throws herself back a glass with the figure of someone, and that Taylor is struggling with his feelings for Jade, wondering if a couple might actually work in the long term.

The woman and her ego

Fortunately, he has answered all the questions raised in the pilot of a completely satisfactory manner, in weaving together these calendars disparate. Yes, in the end, there are three corpses, and yes, some of them could even be those that you were expecting, but how and why is he able to surprise and even stun. Why Women Kill shows how women often have a more difficult road ahead, in terms of daily work (whether at home or at work), attention to the appearance and reputation, by offering truckloads of support, often without receiving it themselves. The decades may change, but the strength of these women does not change.

Now that these three stories are finished and that CBS has just announced a second season of Why Women Kill, Marc Cherry has said that another season would involve new characters and a new distribution. Which is exciting, but is also sad to see this programming from ; fortunately, they leave behind a set of ten episodes, well arranged and very pleasant.

