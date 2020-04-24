What you need to the Ascent of MX so as not to disappear

The Ascent MX now has the last chance to defend himself in front of a stage in against.

During the Assembly of the Mexican Federation of Football, in which will gather the heads of the football national, as its president, Yon de Luisa; Henry Bonilla, owner of the Liga MX, along with representatives of the Premier League, Third Division Professional Sector and the Amateur, is the final stage for the so-called Silver League.

The goal is to expose the project to the lower categories, who have in their hands the fate of the Rise, that still aspires to be a category rescued.

The meeting will be held to modify the present Social Status, as stated in article 35 of the regulations of the same name of the FMF. To change it is to remove the Rise and will welcome you to the League Development or Expansion.

However, there is a –minimum– a chance for you to survive, since according to the regulation is needed 80% of the vote in favour, which is divided among its members in the following manner: 55 percent for the Liga MX, with five per cent for the Ascent MX, 18 per cent of the Premier League, 13 percent to the Third Division and nine per cent of the Sector’s Amateur.

Each one of the members of the sectors, dictates the Social Status, has the right to appoint up to three delegates representing, among which one exercises the right to vote.

If the smaller divisions reject the proposal of Henry Bonilla, and the owners of the clubs in the First Division, the project that have been cooked could not get ahead, because they would not comply with what is set out above.

Is very remote, the idea that the Premier withdraw, as some teams could be integrated to the d-League (Sports Tepatitlán, Tlaxcala, Tecos and Pioneers), as reported by UNIVERSAL Sports, an attractive proposition for growth for clubs.

So for today, the Ascent MX would have their end point.