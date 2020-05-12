What’s behind the youth film as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have been ban?

In Hollywood, these two are the pair. Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are friends like pigs. Before they can be brought to the screen by Baz Luhrmann in The great Gatsby in 2013, the two best friends from the film industry have appeared together in front of the camera in Don’s Plumtwenty years earlier. A career choice that the actors, at the threshold of glory, will regret once the status of a world celebrity acquired.

Shot over six days between the summer of 1995 and the spring of the following year, the feature-length film in black and white tells the story of a group of young, single people to get together every Saturday night in a dinner of Los Angeles, Don’s Plum, with a different girl every week.

“Gift Plumit is a group of friends who have said: “let’s make a film together…,” says Dale Wheatley, one of the producers New York Post . It was, somehow, a love letter addressed to our friends.” The displays also this film is directed by R. D. Robb, the actress Amber Benson (Buffy against the vampires), actor Kevin Connolly (Entourage), or the singer Jenny Lewis.

Obnoxious people

The characters of DiCaprio and Maguire appear as violent, as obsessed and unsympathetic. This film about friendship, shot before the duo came out from Hollywood, that gives to see a few brilliant actors. The protagonists are not necessarily a reflection of who are DiCaprio and Maguire, says Tawd Beckman, co-producer Don’s Plum, the new york newspaper. But, of course, it seems so natural that the public might believe that it is their personality.” It is in any case what had to think of the actor Titanic and the interpreter of Spider-Man. Over the years, the duo of star running around in front of the courts to try to ban the film. Finally, the output thereof has been prevented in the United States and Canada, although it is quite easily available online. Don’s Plum has, however, been shown at the Berlinale in 2001 where it has received mixed reviews.

“I am deeply saddened that, still today, we should bear the censure senseless films and art by one of the actors most beloved of America,” said Wheatley to Fox New following the ban.

● Extract Don’s Plum:

