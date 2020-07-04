What’s new in Disney + (Usa / Canada)

It’s Friday and this is the time for new additions to Disney + in the united States and Canada, the biggest addition to the special performance of ” Hamilton “. There are also many other new additions this week, including many of the films that have been located on other streaming services.

Here is the full summary:

Hamilton (global)

Hamilton is the story of the founding father rare decided to leave their mark on the new nation as hungry and ambitious as he is. The orphan son of a bitch in the right arm of Washington, the rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the first sex scandal of the country, the head of the Treasury, who made him believe a little bit of the world confidence in the u.s. economy. George Washington, Eliza Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, a friend / foil is a long-time Hamilton, all make their mark on this new musical exploration incredible brain policy.

Hamilton in-depth interview with Kelley Carter

Kelly Carter and the stars of “Hamilton” discussed a wide range of topics, from the history of the original “Hamilton”, and their early participation in its development; their relationship fascinated with the story, the characters, the images and the music of the show; the importance of the issue as a cultural phenomenon, a cultural revolutionary; the story of the “Hamilton” is in the context of the conversations and actions of today, around the systemic racism and social injustice; his hopes for the film version of the show, and more.

The Big Green (United States)

Newly imported from England in the framework of an exchange program, the teacher Miss Anna (Olivia d’abo) arrives in a small Texas town, where local students do not have much to rejoice. Determined to lift the spirits, Anna forms a soccer team, with the hope that the sport will help them to get out of your funk. But as they have never played before, she has bread on the table. She hopes that with his coach, the sheriff Tom (Steve Guttenberg), she might have a chance to change their lives.

While I was asleep (US)

The worker transit solo Lucy Eleanor Moderatz (Sandra Bullock) pulls out his crush of a long date, Peter (Peter Gallagher), the path of a train coming in the opposite direction. In the hospital, the doctors report that he is in a coma and a comment is moved from Lucy to believe that the family of Peter, that she is his fiancée. When Lucy does not fix, take it home and trust. Things become even more complicated when she finds herself falling in love with the brother timidly, Peter, Jack (Bill Pullman).

The Mighty Ducks (United States)

After that the young lawyer reckless Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) is arrested for drunk driving, you must be in a hockey team for children for their service to the community. Gordon has experience on the ice, but was not eager to return to hockey, a point is reached at home by his strained relationship with his former coach, Jack Reilly (Lane Smith). The reluctant Gordon come to appreciate his team, which includes promising young Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson), and leads them to confront players with difficult’reilly.

Race To Witch Mountain (United States)

Jack Bruno (Dwayne Johnson), a taxi driver, of Las Vegas, is swept up in the adventure of her life when she meets Sara (AnnaSophia Robb) and Seth (Alexander Ludwig), a couple of young foreign people, who possess paranormal powers. In order to avoid an invasion of Earth, Jack must help young people to reach their space ship, which is buried to the Witch of the Mountain. But the task will not be easy, as the agents of the government, and a hunter of aliens are fast on their way.

ER animal (S1-2)

The staff of Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists discusses pets and exotic species from all walks of life. From chihuahuas to elephants, that they are trying to save lives.

Diary of a Wimpy kid: Rodrick Rules

Greg and Rodrick, two brothers, are always at odds and rarely agreed. However, their parents are tired of their antics and their constant fights, so they are trying to link.

The ice Age: crash

Scrat triggers accidentally an asteroid on the Earth trying to get his acorn. However, Manny, Sid and Diego must join forces with Buck to avoid that asteroid to wipe your existence.

Rescue on the ice of the road (H1-4)

In the Ice of the Road Rescue, an elite force of rescue workers fought day and night to keep these roads open. In this season, the men face a new enemy: extreme weather. The unpredictable changes of temperature, heavy rains and storm surges to make this winter the harder-to-date of the last battle of man against nature.

Pixar in real life – ” UP: Balloon Car “

When Carl asks for real new Yorkers to find her cart of balloons, receive a surprise uplifting.

On Sundays in the family of Disney’s “Peter Pan Shadow Box Theatre”

Who says you have to grow? Not the family Kurzawa! They work with Amber in a boat inspired by the “Peter Pan” of Disney, which is designed to bring out the child in all the world.

A day at Disney – Zama Magudulela: The Lion King-Madrid, Spain “

Zama Magudulela gives life to the Lion King thanks to his role of “Rafiki” for the public theatre of Madrid every day. Magudulela is considered an honor to give life to their african heritage to the people in foreign countries and loves to share the joy and the emotion felt by the audience at each performance.

It is the life of a dog with Bill Farmer – ” the Star of Cinema of Dogs and Dogs and Horses “

Bill met the dogs that play in the movies. Then visit a group of dogs and horses for hunting.

What are you hoping to see in Disney + this weekend?

Do you like our content? Please support us through Patreon

Roger Palmer

Roger is a fan of Disney since childhood, and this interest has grown over the years. He visited the Disney parks in the world and has a large collection of movies and collectibles from Disney. He is the owner of What is At Disney More & DisKingdom.

E-Mail: Roger@WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RogPalmerUK

Facebook: Facebook.com/rogpalmeruk