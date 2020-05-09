What’s new in may 2020? – JAPANFM

Disney + has reached 50 million subscribers in the world at the beginning of the month of April, shortly after its final launching in the United Kingdom and in other regions, and although the platform still has a long way to go until it gets closer to the base of 167 million of Netflix, this is not a bad result so far for a streaming service that is out of the starting blocks in November 2019.

We will give you an ordered list of everything that happens at Disney + UK each month here at Den of Geek so that you can get an idea of what you pay for. If you have not yet taken the step, an overview of the content of the coming months could also indicate if the time is right to register or not!

In may, the service celebrates Star Wars Day by making the last part of the last trilogy of Lucasfilm, The rise of Skywalker, available to subscribers in the uk. There are also a handful of new rates animation Marvel to expect, including Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri. In terms of the film library, the highlights are Percy Jackson and the thief of lightning and Night at the museum.

For everyone wondering if Marvel could choose to publish his Black widow stand-alone movie on Disney + it: this does not seem to be an option for the moment. In fact, Marvel recently updated its release schedule for the film and gave the film MCU solo Scarlett Johansson a slot revised on 6 November.