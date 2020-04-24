What’s new Netflix Canada for the week [24 avril]

That said containment, said abuse of screen time, and our good or bad habits are likely to continue in force this weekend in the light of developments on Netflix!

In terms of series, we note especially the arrival of the second season of the series Ricky Gervais After Life and on the seventh Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was aired this winter on american tv and that will be this year an adaptation of quebec. Obviously, the platform has not forgotten to emphasize 420 earlier this week with Cooked with Cannabis, where chefs are cooking with marijuana.

Side films, it is the opportunity to see or see again I, Tonya, who had won an Oscar in Allison Janney and a nomination to Margot Robbie. The comedy Chief of Jon Favreau risk of making happy, while 47 Meters Down is for lovers of strong sensations. Finally, with Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen that is in addition to Ocean’s 8it lacks the first movie to complete the series. Even the sound of a bell with the arrival of Mission : Impossible II.

Good movie and stay home!

Behind the scenes

Psst : The youtubeur Martin Rego we again recommend the five series to see this spring. On the menu this year : Defending Jacob, Homecoming, Dead to Me, Hollywood and After Life.