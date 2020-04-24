What’s new on Disney +

Today sees the release surprise family Disney Singalong to Disney + in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. This special magic of an hour, famous family, family, the music and the love of all things Disney and is presented by Ryan Seacrest.

The event singalong featuring celebrities with their families while they take their songs Disney favorite from home. Special guests and performances at a distance: Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli’i Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, John Stamos and a performance from the epic “We are All in This Together “with Kenny Ortega and his friends from” High School Musical “,” Descendants “,” High School Musical: The Musical: The Series “,” Zombie “and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’amelio, Dixie D’amelio; and the apparitions surprises additional. In addition, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN” will meet for an interpretation haunting of “Friend Like Me”.

With an animated character to guide the words on the screen, the public, families, roommates, and relatives may follow in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities by singing melodies Disney well-loved.

The special begins with a warm-up voice of Kristin Chenoweth, introduction to the special Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning, and performance throughout the event, including:

“A dream is a wish your heart makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A spoonful of sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be our guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can you feel the love tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do you want to build a snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend like me” James Monroe Iglehart with the Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How far can I go” – Auli’i Cravalho

“I won’t say I’m in love” – Ariana Grande

“I want to be like you” – Darren Criss

“I’ll make you a man” – Donny Osmond

“The world is small” – John Stamos

“Let it go” – Amber Riley

“The need for simple” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under the sea” – Jordan Fisher

“I am your friend” – Josh Groban

The show ends with an unforgettable performance of “We are all in the same boat” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from “High School Musical”, “Descendants”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, “Zombies” and more, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D’amelio and Dixie D’amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

Check out this clip of Ariana Grande below:

Are you going to watch the Disney Family Singalong?

Roger Palmer

Roger is a fan of Disney since childhood, and this interest has grown over the years. He visited of the Disney parks across the world and has a huge collection of movies and collectibles Disney. He is the owner of What’s On Disney More & DisKingdom.

E-Mail: Roger@WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RogPalmerUK

Facebook: Facebook.com/rogpalmeruk

.