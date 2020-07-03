What’s new on Netflix Canada this week: July 3, 2020

At the beginning of July, charged with 79 new additions to the Netflix library Canada. There are a lot of new, original and fascinating content licensed to you, then here is what’s new on Netflix Canada July 3, 2020.

First of all, here are the main highlights of the last week on Netflix Canada:

Stop Me if you can (2002)

Director: Steven Speilberg

Gender: Biography, Crime, Drama | Duration: 141 minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Amy Adams, Martin Sheen

One of the film most appreciated of the lucrative careers of DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, catch me if you can be considered a modern classic by all the world. Based on the true story of a fascinating, Frank William Abagnale, you need to see at what point the young man was smart.

Frank William Abagnale Jr. it has become one of the greatest swindlers of american history, with only 17 years of age, the forging of millions of dollars in checks. In one of the best games of cat and mouse the real-life FBI agent Carl Hanratty is on the heels of Frank, as the young man jumps from the driver’s state of the pan-american highway, doctor and lawyer.

Sweeney Todd: The demon barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Director: Tim Burton

Gender: Drama, Horror, Musical | Duration: 116 minutes

Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, Sacha Baron Cohen

The musical comedy of the bloodiest that I’ve seen, Tim Burton has not accepted the violence for the film adaptation of the Broadway musical hit. Using once more the wonderful couple for Depp and Carter, Sweeney Todd is a pill of entertainment dark and bitter.

On his return to London after years in exile, Benjamin Barker takes the name of Sweeney Todd and moved above the bakery of Mrs. Lovett, he returned to his former profession of hairdresser qualified. His plan is to get revenge sanglamment of judge Turpin, the man responsible for the death of the wife of Benjamin, and of his exile.

Warrior Nun N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: ten

Gender: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Duration: 37-50 minutes

Cast: Toya Turner, Dawn Baptista, Lorena, Andrea Kristina Silly Young People, Key Reuten

The sleeper hit of the summer has arrived on Netflix, and the most recent adaptation of the comic could be one of the most fun to this day.

Ava, at 19 years of age, wakes up in a morgue with a artifact of the divine embedded in his back. The discovery that she is now part of an ancient order, is charged to protect the earth from demonic forces.

Here are all the latest additions to Netflix Canada this week

56 new movies added to Netflix Canada this week: July 3, 2020Une love song for Bobby Long (2004) Adu (2020) NAli Baba and the dwarves (2015) Beastly (2011) Born on the 4th of July (1989) catch me If you Can (2002) Cheech and Chong”s Next Movie (1980) clash of the Titans (2010) Desperados (2020) NDevil (2010) From Paris with Love (2010) get Rich or Die tryin ‘(2005) Sample Gold (2015) Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) Hot Rod (2007) Howard the Duck (1986) Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (To 2020) Jumping the Broom (2011) Justin Bieber: never say never (2011) K-Pax (2001) Kicking & Screaming (2005) Last Action Hero (1993), The Last Holiday (2006) Legends of the Fall (1994) Little Odessa (1994) Lord of War (2005) Mean Girls (2004) Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011) Noah (2014) Norbit (2007), there was a time in the West (1968) Patient Zero (2016) Pek Yakinda (2014) Random Hearts (1999) Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Stand by Me (1986) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) the Art of War (2000) ) The Assent (By 2019) The Big Short (2015), The Dilemma (2011) The F ** k-List (2019) The Flintstones (1994) The Great Gatsby (2013) The Report (2019) The Italian Job (2003) The Mirror Boy (2011) Picture Perfect: Ten years later (2019), The Terminal (2004) True Grit (2010) True R omance (1993) Tully (2018) Under the sun of Riccione (2020) NWelcome to the jungle (2003) Zodiac (2007) 12, new tv series added to Netflix Canada this week: July 3, 2020A Touch of Green (Season 1) BNA (Season 1) NCable Girls (Season 5) NChico Bon Bon: Monkey with a tool belt (2 seasons) NCleo & Cuquin (2 seasons) step of the death (Season 2) NDreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome (Season 1) Home (Season 1) JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) NThe Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) NTrotro (Season 1) Warrior Nun (Season 1) N4 new series of the Reality added to Netflix Canada this week: July 3, 202021 Again (season 1) Say that I need to Do (season 1) NSingle Wives (season 1) South Survival (season 1) N4 new Docuseries added to Netflix Canada this week: July 3, 2020 # AnneFrank – parallel Stories (2019) the silence of The others (2019) TRAVEL IN TIME (Season 1) Mysteries (1 volume) N3 new promotions of stand-up comedy added to Netflix Canada this week: July 3, 2020 George Lopez: we will do it for half (2020) Riaad Moosa: life begins (2018) Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N

