What’s new on Netflix Canada this week: June 19, 2020

Another good week for Netflix Canada, the latest additions are new, original and exciting ready to be released. This is what’s new on Netflix Canada: June 19, 2020.

First of all, here are the main highlights of the last week on Netflix Canada:

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Director: Anthony and Joe Russo

Gender: Adventure, Super-hero | Duration: 147 minutes

Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman

The greatest movie franchise of all time has experienced a home, dazzling in its third phase, of the same name. The third and last movie under the name of Captain America is also one of the best in the MCU. We are introducing our new and old favorite super heroes, the Civil War had a revolutionary impact in the MCU.

After your battle annoyed with Ultron, the Avengers are divided by the attempt of the american government to take control of the super-heroes. Iron man, the head of the group in favor of the new law, which comes into the hands of Captain America, who protested furiously against it. During this time, a figure of the past, of course, is still at large, and its secrets can break the heart of the Avengers forever.

The Order N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Gender: Fantasy, horror | Duration: 60 minutes

Cast:

The surprise package of 2019 returns with ten new episodes of additional loans to be released now!

Jack Morton is a first-year student at the University. To take revenge against those who killed his mother, Jack is involved with a secret society known as The Order. Immerse yourself in the world of magic and the horrors of the supernatural as Jack delves deeper into the world of The Order that he discovered that there was an ongoing war between the werewolves and the magic users of the dark arts.

Coronavirus, explained (limited series) N

Gender: Documentary | Duration: 69 minutes

Narrator: J. K. Simmons

The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the world in 2020, with many questions and many wrong answers, it has been difficult to find sources that are truthful to speak openly about the pandemic. his docuseries Netflix can you explain step by step what is the Coronavirus, how it has had an impact on the world and what research is underway to find a vaccine as soon as possible.

Here are all the latest additions to Netflix Canada this week

31 new movies added to Netflix Canada this week: June 19, 2020 4th Republic (2019) (A hair Away (2020) NAlexandria: again and forever (1989) Alexandria… Why? (1979) an Egyptian Story (1982) Asura Guru (2020) Cairo Station (1958), Captain America: Civil War (2016) Chaman Bahaar (2020) Dark Waters (1956) Destiny (1997) lift / Elevator Baby (2019) Feel the Beat ( 2020) NThe sea urchin (2016) Last Flight to Abuja (2012) Lola Igna (2019) Stray Bullet (2020) NMilea (2020) only one ticket for the day of tomorrow (2020) NReplicas (2018) The return of the prodigal son (1976) Assemble the Fe (2020) Saladin (1963) Stray Bullet (2010) The Blazing Sun (1954) The Messenger (2019) The Emigrant (1994) The Earth (1970) The Unbeatables ( 2013) of the Network Wasp (2020) NWira (2019) 9 new tv series added to Netflix Canada this week: June 19, 2020Alexa & Katie (Part 4) NGirls of Panama (Season 2) Tales of terror (2 seasons) Justin Time to GO! (Season 1) Mercella (Season 3) NM. Churches (part 2) NRhyme Time City (Season 1) NThe Order (Season 2) NThe Political (Season 2) N6 new documentaries added to Netflix Canada this week: June 19, 2020Bébés (part 2) NCoronavirus, explained (limited series) NDisclosure (2020) NThe Limit infinity (2020) A single Shot (2020) NThe Show Must go on: The Queen + Adam Lambert History (2019) 3, the new series of the reality added to Netflix Canada this week: June 19, 2020Floor Washes (Season 1) NThe American Bible Challange (2 Seasons) The Chase (2 Seasons)

