What’s new on Netflix in Australia this week: June 27, 2020

A week relatively quiet on the Netflix Australia with the addition of 31 new films and tv series. With July just around the corner, you can expect to see many of the new titles, exciting to happen very soon. For the moment, however, this is new for Netflix in Australia for the June 27, 2020.

First of all, here are the main highlights of the last week in Netflix Australia:

Ready player one (2018)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Gender: Adventure, Science-fiction | Duration: 140 minutes

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T. J. Miller

Based on the science fiction book bestseller Ready Player one is a utopia for hunters of Easter eggs. Filled top to bottom with references to pop culture, and challenge yourself to see how many Easter eggs you can spot.

After the death of James Halliday, the creator of the virtual reality world known as OASIS, the world goes awry when he reveals that he has left three keys within the OASIS. Whoever finds the key wins the good fortune of Halliday, and with it the control of the OASIS.

Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle (2017)

Director: Jake Kasdan

Gender: Adventure, Comedy | Duration: 119 minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas

Many have crunched their teeth at the idea of restarting the classic adventure of the 90s, but giving Sony its due, they have done a great job with Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle.

During his detention, four high school students discover an old video game, called Jumanji. By starting the console and the selection of its characters, the four teenagers are transported into the mysterious world, becoming their avatars. With only three lives for each one, and they must fight their way through a hostile world, and somehow return home before being trapped forever.

Crazy Delicious N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Gender: The food, the reality | Duration: 45-50 minutes

In the world of food, there are always new combinations and flavors, inventive, crazy, and controversial discover. Three chefs compete to create the best party while being judged by three world-renowned chefs.

Here are all the latest additions to Netflix in Australia this week

26 new movies on Netflix Australia this week: June 27-2020A Simple Favor (2018) Adrift (2018) Athlete (2020) NGuy disabled (2018) Bulbbul (2020) NCall Me by your name (2017) Chicuarotes (2019) of the Eurovision song contest: the story of The Fire of the Saga (2020) NJumanji: Welcome to the jungle (2017) Kappela (2020) Kasanova (2019) Krishna and His Leela (2020) No one knows that I’m here (2020) NThe common people (2016) Plus One (2019) Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) Ready Player One (2018) Saladin (1963) of the Seven (2019) Show that the Dogs (2018) Spy Who left Me (2018) Thackeray (2019), The Goldfinch ( 2019) The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017) Unbroken: Road to Redemption (2018) Vivah (2006) 5 new tv series on Netflix in Australia this week: June 27, 2020 All For Love (Season 1) NThe wars of the food!!!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1) won’t be good (Season 1) NSlasher (3 seasons) NThe InBESTigators (Season 1) 2 new Docuseries on Netflix in Australia this week: June 27, 2020Home Game (Season 1) NLennox Hill (Season 1) N2 of the new series of the reality added to Netflix in Australia this week: June 27, 2020 Crazy Delicious (Season 1) NTwogether (Season 1) N1 new stand-up special added to Netflix in Australia this week: June 27, 2020Eric Andre: the legalization of Everything (2020) N

What are you going to watch on Netflix in Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!