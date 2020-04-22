What’s new on Netflix this week (19 April

Welcome to your next weekly on what is going to happen on Netflix over the next 7 days in the United States. It is a week incredibly strong, which has something awesome to watch every day. Here are a few highlights and the full list today of what will happen to Netflix between April 19 and April 26.

Let’s see quickly what we look forward to over the next 7 days on Netflix:

After Life (Season 2)

Output on Netflix: Friday, April 24,

Friday, the comedy and the breathtaking genius Ricky Gervais is back. Although it seems that his character has taken a turn to the end of season 1, he must still face a lot of things.

Django Unchained (2012)

Release Date Netflix: Saturday, April 25

Between Django Unchained and Extraction this week, you don’t miss great action films, but our preference would be default to the epic of Tarantino.

Jamie Foxx (who is also working currently on a series of comedies Netflix) embodies Django who teams up with a bounty hunter named Dr.King Schultz (played by Christoph Waltz) and together they have decided to save his wife.

The Last Kingdom (Season 4)

Release Date Netflix: Sunday, April 26

Hidden for an outing on Sunday is perhaps one of the greatest gems of Netflix, which does not attract the attention it deserves. The Last Kingdom is a historical drama epic that continues to grow and outdo themselves each season.

Full list of new Netflix this week (19-26 April)

You can also expect weekly updates regular K-dramas following throughout the week:

Journal of reading ARASHI Hi, Bye, Mama! Playlist of the hospital The King: Eternal MonarchRugal

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Upcoming on Netflix on April 20,Cooked Cannabis (Season 1) N – New series of kitchen that includes the herb as an ingredient.The Midnight Gospel (Season 1) N – New animated series (and trippante) of the creator of Adventure Time for adultsThe tapes of the Vatican (2015) – Michael Peña appears in this horror of a priest fighting an ancient force satanic.Coming to Netflix on April 21,Bleach: The Assault / Bleach: The Bount – Two special of the universe anime of Bleach.Middleditch & Schwartz – Multiple special offers stand-upNicky Jam: El Ganador (Season 1) N Series in Latin-american on a reggae artist struggling to overcome the addiction.Come on Netflix on April 22,Planet absurd (Season 1) N – Docuseries for children on wild animals.Circus of books (2020) N – Documentary about a porn shop gay product by Ryan Murphy.The wounds of Breslau (2020) N – Polish Film about a detective who falls on a killer using ancient forms of torture in the Eighteenth century.The silence of the swamp (2020) N – Spanish movie about a novelist, a policeman is caught between fiction and reality.The Willoughbys (2020) N – First large-scale animated image of the year of Netflix featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short.Win the desert (Season 1) N – Reality tv series where the couples british vie to impress the other owners of distant properties.Coming to Netflix on April 23,Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 1) N – In anime series based on the franchise of the anime classic.The house of flowers (season 3) N – The last season of the series in Spanish, arrived on Netflix on the 24th of AprilAfter life (season 2) N – The comedy of Ricky Gervais is returning for another season down-to-earth where he promised that the dog would not die.Extraction (2020) N – New action movie starring Chris Hemsworth.Hello Ninja (Season 2) N – Series for children animatedLove 1010 (Season 1) N – Comedy series turquesVenir on Netflix on April 25,The artist (2011) – Romantic comedy about a man who develops a relationship during the era of silent cinema in Hollywood.Django Unchained (2012) – Epic Tarantino’s Western starring Jamie FoxxComing to Netflix on the 26th of AprilBleach (new season) – New series of the animated series popular – we think it may be the season 4, The Bount, but this has not yet been confirmed.The last kingdom (season 4) No – Vikings Netflix is experiencing the drama of Game of Thrones

There is still more to come for the last days of April 2020 which you can find the full list here, and we have begun to catalogue all the versions of may 2020 here.