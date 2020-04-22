WhatsApp: launches new feature | I Am Carmine

WhatsApp: launches new feature | Pexels

Now that we have announced the phase three contingency and that is more important than ever that we remain at home, the most effective method to communicate with others is through applications and Whatsapp know, that is why it has announced the new function it has for its users.

From several weeks ago the application of Whatsapp has made a number of modifications to improve the service to its users, such as their new policies on forwarding of messages to avoid the fake news or the feature to make video calls with a single button.

Now due to the popularity that have gained several applications that allow video of several membersWhatsapp has taken letters in the subject line to not lose their users and enhance the experience on video calls for them, it has been announced that their new version will facilitate access to chats more than four participants.

Whatsapp on your ‘recent highlights’ news has published that will add a new limit of participants in their group videoboth audio and video, so that the limit on the number of participants has increased to 8, a feature that comes at a time very appropriate, and that is vital for large families.

From your next updates you will be able to access easily to video of 8 people in Whatsappthen you just enter the application, open the tab “call” and tap the option to “group call“. The idea of this application is that its users do not have recourse to other applications to make calls group.