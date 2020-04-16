WhatsApp | Trick | How to put stickers on your WhatsApp easily? | How to put stickers on the status Whatsapp | Emoticons | United States | USA | Spain | Stickers | easily add emoji | Peru | Mexico | Chile | Applications | Apps | Smartphone | Tutorial | Viral | NNDA

A new feature added to your statements. WhatsApp It has become one of the most used applications in the course of this season of quarantine. Thanks to him, anyone can make calls, video calls, write, send videos, GIFS, audios, photos among other types of multimedia content.

Also WhatsApp It serves as the day-to-day a person thanks to the States, the same that have been published there nearly 3 years and have a number of faithful followers who download any of their content in this space.

Until recently, the only decoration that you could put on the so-called “status” was the emoticons that we see traditionally on all mobile phones, but now the app Facebook has been updated and you can now add stickers.

You can choose if you want to put stickers WhatsApp on your statements. (Picture: WhatsApp)

How is it done? Is there a trick? You will not need any third-party application, because you can do everything within it WhatsApp. Follow these steps:

To successfully put your stickers in your Statements, you must first open the application, and then try to download the content, either from the camera when recording a video or taking a photo, either from the gallery of your mobile phone. You select the button for the smiley face and you It will open a window where you can choose between stickers or easily add emoji to put in your states. You select the sticker that you want to use. You place the sticker in the position you want on the photo and download the state. Ready

It should be noted that, unlike Instagram or Facebook, WhatsApp It is always necessary to add several functions within their States, such as the ability to enter a GIF, or change the lyrics or the police, and even animate this video of 15 seconds with a song.

For the moment, it is what is in the version 2.20.122 WhatsApp, the same that you can already download from Google Play and the terminals with the operating system iOS in the Apple Store.

New easily add emoji WhatsApp

As every year, WhatsApp has added a new list to easily add emoji to its platform for conversation. Recently added icons for mate, paella, bat, moto-taxi, tooth, clown, ostrich, among other characters and / or objects. This time, thanks to Emojipedia, some of the emoticons that will be part of the application end-2020 have been published.

Although WhatsApp has added 230 new easily add emoji in the month of November, it is expected that these 117 figures can also be seen that in the course of this month.

What are the new easily add emoji, which will arrive in 2020. (Picture: WhatsApp)

According to the site to Unicode, the new members of the “restricted group” were chosen after their sub-committee on the easily add emoji “has reviewed thousands of proposals that are submitted by users across the world, which must include the reasons for which they were to be included. in the list, and other information.

Unicode has pointed out that among these symbols, more than 2000 in total and have become popular in the e-mail services to represent the feelings and facilitate the expression of ideas, especially in WhatsAppFinally, the easily add emoji that many claimed to arrive. What are the new? Here, we present.

Among the new faces, we will find the émoji, that of the happy face with a tear of emotion, also the man with the mustache and the glasses handed down, hand tight, people hugging, the ninja are also activated.

We will also see people in tuxedos, wedding dresses, men and women who are breastfeeding their children from a bottle, the Father Christmas without a moustache, without a heart or lungs.

On the other hand, in the animal, we will find the potted plant, the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, feather, scarab, seal, fly, cockroach , worm of earth, rock, wood.

On food, we find the olive, blueberry, pepper, pita bread, the tamale, the fondue, the tea bubbles and the teapot.

Emojipedia has also indicated that in WhastApp New locations such as cabin, pickup, skateboarding will be added. While in the section objects, we will have the magic wand, the pinata colorful, the Russian doll, the needle and the thread, the knot, the sandal, the accordion, the military helmet, the long-drum, the coin, the hand saw, the boomerang.

Other items that will also present include the hook, the screwdriver, the mirror, the scale, the window curtain, the crusher, the mousetrap, the hammer, the poster, the toothbrush with the toothpaste and the headstone.

