When Arnold Schwarzenegger is the champion of car fuel

The american actor has lent the game of a hidden camera, pretending to be a car salesman who tries to convince customers who are interested in an electrical model of the benefits of gasoline engines.

All means are good to promote modes of transport that are less polluting, including the extremes. And what’s more effective in order to experience the motivation of buyers electric car that a seller who puts all of her strength of conviction in the service of the cars gasoline ! To the extent that it is not any seller… The actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was in blackface commercial a branch for the sale of used cars in California to get thelawyer the devil’s clients decided to buy a electric car.

The sequence filmed by hidden camera was carried out for the account of Fast, an organization of california non-profit that wishes to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the United States. A young couple eyeing on a model of BMW electric Schwarzy, alias Howard Kleiner, responds by showing up with a Hummer, smoking, and roaring. When the client in advance that the noise of this juggernaut would defeat its neighbours, the actor answers to the comic :” You have fucking reason, it’s going to impress your neighbors. It is the testosterone ! “

Customers come to buy a electric car fall out of the clouds in the face of the fallacious argument of Arnold Schwarzenegger © Arnold Schwarzenegger

“You want a tax credit or do you want to have credit on the road ? “

To another customer, who inquired about the tax credit granted to purchasers of electric cars, Arnold Schwarzenegger replica : “ You want a tax credit or do you want to have credit on the road ? “It will push even the provocation so far as to say that the pollution caused by gasoline-powered vehicles is in fact a good thing because it helps to curb the population growth. Beyond the comic effect, the interesting aspect of this advertising is that it allows you to discover the motivations of the buyers of electric cars.

And for the avoidance of doubt, we remind you that Arnold Schwarzenegger is a staunch defender of the environmental cause that he has brought as governor of California (2003-2011) and now at the head of the non-governmental organization R20 in the fight against climate change.

You may be interested also